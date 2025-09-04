4 Times WWE accidentally spoiled the return of a superstar 

Throughout the years, there have been many shocking WWE returns that sent fans into a frenzy. A major superstar coming back after a long time is the perfect recipe to create a shocking moment on the show, and it has worked for years.However, with the rise of the internet, an element of surprise is becoming increasingly rare in the world of professional wrestling, as most things get reported beforehand. Rumors and reports aside, there have been several instances when the promotion itself accidentally spoiled major returns.With that being said, let's look at four times the global juggernaut slipped up and leaked a return before it happened:#4. Bobby Lashley in 2018The RAW after WrestleMania is usually where fans expect several surprises to unfold, which is precisely what happened in 2018. Bobby Lashley made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment after an 11-year absence on the April 9, 2018, episode of the red brand's show. The All Mighty interrupted Elias' concert and took him out.However, while his return was meant to be a surprise, fans in the arena found Lashley's entrance video playing on the screen before the show started. It didn't take long before the pictures were all over the internet, spoiling The All Mighty's return.#3. Daniel Bryan in 2010Daniel Bryan was fired from the global juggernaut in June 2010 for choking ring announcer Justin Roberts with his own tie on an episode of RAW. The American Dragon returned to the company two months later as the surprise seventh member of Team WWE against The Nexus at SummerSlam 2010.However, just before the match, the company's official website published an article, revealing Daniel Bryan as the seventh member of John Cena's team.#2. Brock Lesnar in 2013Given Brock Lesnar's part-time schedule, whenever The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to appear, it is usually pre-advertised to generate hype. However, he often returns from a hiatus unannounced, as seen last month at SummerSlam 2025. That said, this wasn't the case with Lesnar's return on the January 28, 2013, episode of RAW, where he attacked Vince McMahon. The Beast Incarnate had seemingly quit the Stamford-based promotion after defeating Triple H at SummerSlam 2012. Before his eventual return, WWE Universe's X account posted a picture of The Beast Incarnate, ruining the surprise for fans. You can check out the post below:#1. WWE Shop recently spoiled AJ Lee's potential returnRumors and speculation about AJ Lee returning to World Wrestling Entertainment have been circulating since Becky Lynch cost CM Punk a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory at Clash in Paris.The former Divas Champion is rumored to return to the global juggernaut on the upcoming SmackDown. While nothing has been made official yet, WWE Shop's X account seemingly spoiled AJ Lee's potential return while answering a fan's query recently.You can check out the now-deleted post's screenshot below:WWE Shop's X account seemingly spoiled AJ Lee's rumored return. [Image via WWE Shop's X]It remains to be seen if AJ Lee will return to the Stamford-based promotion this Friday.