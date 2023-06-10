4 Times WWE introduced new women’s titles

WWE is in the process of making huge changes to their women’s titles. These changes are reportedly in line with the company’s multi-billion dollar merger with UFC, which was announced by Endeavor in an official statement in April 2023.

WWE officially rebranded the RAW Women’s Championship on SmackDown this week and introduced an all-new women’s championship for Asuka during an in-ring segment.

This isn’t the first time the company has introduced a new women’s title, and it probably won’t be the last. With that in mind, let’s recall the four times the promotion introduced a new women’s title for their incredibly-talented division.

#1. RAW Women’s Championship

Originally referred to as the WWE Women’s Championship, this title was revealed by Lita during the WrestleMania 32 pre-show. Charlotte Flair, who was the Divas Champion at the time, defeated Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match later on to become the inaugural champion.

The Divas Championship was subsequently retired. The Queen continued to represent the new title on both RAW and SmackDown until she became exclusive to the red brand in July 2016. The women’s title became the RAW Women’s Championship. The brand split led to the introduction of the SmackDown Women’s Championship as well.

#2. SmackDown Women’s Championship

The SmackDown Women’s Champion was introduced after the brand extension in 2016. Then-Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Brian unveiled the title on the August 13, 2016, episode of SmackDown. It is worth mentioning that the 2016 brand split also led to the creation of the Universal Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns.

The officials announced a six-pack challenge between Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Bella to determine the first-ever SmackDown Women’s Champion. Becky Lynch won the title at Backlash on September 11, 2016.

#3. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Speculation of a women’s tag team championship grew after the first all-female Evolution pay-per-view event in 2018. Vince McMahon confirmed the rumors on the December 24, 2018, special Christmas episode of RAW.

The titles were unveiled by Alexa Bliss during her A Moment of Bliss segment on the January 14, 2019, episode of RAW. Sasha Banks and Bayley became the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on February 17, 2019.

#4. WWE Women’s Championship

The June 9, 2023, episode of SmackDown featured a championship celebration segment between RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and official Adam Pearce. The WWE official presented The Empress of Tomorrow with a brand new championship belt.

With this, the company officially rebranded the RAW Women’s Championship. It remains to be seen if Triple H has the same thing planned for the SmackDown Women’s Championship currently being held by Rhea Ripley on RAW.

