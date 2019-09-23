4 Twists for WWE RAW: Guest star wins 24/7 title, New #1 contender

How can WWE surprise fans on RAW?

We have a huge Fatal-5-way match headlining WWE RAW tonight with the winner moving on to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next week. Also on the show will be a KOTR final rematch pitting Chad Gable against the newly crowned King of the Ring, Baron Corbin.

There are rumors that Maury Povich could be on tonight's RAW for a paternity test segment involving Mike and Maria Kanellis.

With some great segments already announced, how can WWE surprise us tonight on RAW?

#4 RAW guest star wins 24/7 title

There are reports that suggest Maury Povich will be a guest star on WWE RAW tonight in a paternity test segment to see who the real father of Maria’s baby is. The Maury Show’s Twitter account seemed to confirm that this segment will indeed take place tonight.

With Povich on the show, this could be another chance for WWE to book an interesting 24/7 title segment. Kane won the 24/7 title last week in a great segment and this week could be Maury Povich’s turn. Povich could pin R-Truth for the title before losing it later in the show.

#3 Authors Of Pain make their return

AOP look like they are ready to return

The Authors of Pain appeared in a backstage segment on RAW last week, warning the tag-team division of their impending return. AOP vs Ziggler and Roode looks like a direction WWE could go towards for Hell In A Cell. If that is true, AOP could return tonight and interrupt a tag-team match, laying waste to both teams.

This would give them a memorable return and also send a message to the tag-team division that they mean business. WWE could use this to build their Hell In A Cell title match over the next few weeks, if that is indeed the direction they choose to go.

