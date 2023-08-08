4 unexpected things that may happen on WWE RAW tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will deal with the aftermath of SummerSlam. Not much hasn’t been announced for the show’s line-up other than Becky Lynch’s appearance. The Man was rumored to face Trish Stratus at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but the match was dropped from the card because of time constraints.

WWE RAW after SummerSlam has always been one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The same can be said about tonight’s edition of the red brand, which will emanate live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

With that in mind, here are four unexpected things that may happen on WWE RAW tonight:

#1. Ronda Rousey announces retirement

The former RAW Women’s Champion lost to her real-life best friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam. She recently dropped a cryptic message on Twitter that many fans believe was a subtle hint toward WWE exit.

It is possible that Ronda Rousey could show up on the show tonight to announce her retirement from WWE. The 36-year-old star may appear on RAW during a segment to bid goodbye to the fans once and for all.

#2. Nick Aldis shows up on WWE RAW

Nick Aldis had a historic reign as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. He recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling for a short-lived stint.

PWInsider recently reported that the former Magnus had signed a deal with WWE as a backstage producer.

The report further stated that Aldis was spotted in Minneapolis ahead of tonight’s RAW. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if they witness Aldis on WWE television, presumably as an official in some sort of backstage or in-ring segment.

#3. Bobby Roode appears in a backstage segment

Bobby Roode was last seen in a WWE ring in June 2022. The former NXT Champion was removed from in-ring competition because of an injury. He had a successful neck fusion surgery last year. He was apparently spotted backstage for SummerSlam 2023.

Fightful Select provided a new update on Roode’s WWE status. According to the outlet, Roode will be working as a producer on RAW tonight. He may show up at some point during the show for a backstage segment.

#4. Cody Rhodes gets a new opponent

Cody Rhodes bested Brock Lesnar in their rubber match at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare was endorsed by The Beast in a totally unplanned moment after their bout at the August 5 premium live event.

Rhodes reiterated during the post-show press conference that he won’t stop until he finishes his story. The former AEW star could be confronted by a new challenger or challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your predictions for WWE RAW tonight? Let us know in the comments section below!

