4 valuable things that could be at stake in the rumored Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is poised to be an event to remember, featuring multiple dream matches. One of those matches could pit Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins against each other.

The aforementioned megastars have been feuding with each other for over 10 years. However, it wasn't until WWE Royal Rumble 2025 that their rivalry escalated immensely. Seth Rollins' brutal attack on Roman Reigns following their elimination at the hands of CM Punk gave fans a solid reason to speculate that a star-studded Triple Threat match was on the table for The Show of Shows.

Now, as things stand, neither star in the rumored three-way match is holding a title. But that doesn't confirm that nothing would be on the line in the clash.

Here are four valuable things that could be at stake when Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins potentially clash at 'Mania 41.

#4. An opportunity to get inserted into the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match

The upcoming PLE will be the first time since 2019 that Roman Reigns won't be walking into a WrestleMania as the reigning World Champion. However, he might end up leaving as the champ.

There's no denying that The Tribal Chief, The Visionary & The Second City Saint are among the top household names in the wrestling industry. Having any of them in the main event of night two of The Showcase of The Immortals wouldn't seem out of place.

Thus, WWE could add a tempting stipulation to the rumored Triple Threat match. The stipulation could be that the winner gets added to the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

#3. Winner secures a future shot at a World Championship

Even though there is no doubt that CM Punk, Roman Reigns, or Seth Rollins could hold their own against John Cena and Cody Rhodes, it might be better if the latter is left as a singles match.

But even if the rumored Triple Threat match isn't attached to the Undisputed WWE Championship bout, it could still carry World Title implications. The heated clash could very well determine the next number-one contender for either top title.

That way, all three stars would get another reason to win the bout. After all, what could be better for the eventual winner than laying waste to two of his arch-rivals and becoming the next in line to challenge for a World Championship at the same time?

#2. The custody of Paul Heyman

While championships are considered to be the most prestigious items in WWE, a solid partnership is priceless in its own right. Luckily for Roman Reigns, he has had a solid partner by his side in Paul Heyman for the last four and a half years.

Now, the Head of the Table isn't the only star on the current star who is on good terms with Heyman. CM Punk's days as a 'Paul Heyman Guy' are well-documented, too. In fact, it was the fear of that alliance rekindling that prompted Roman Reigns to attack the Chicago native on the recent episode of RAW.

As for Seth Rollins, nothing would bring him more joy than watching Heyman abandon two of his closest allies in WWE. So, The Wiseman could end up becoming a main character in the three-way feud, and the eventual clash could put his allegiance at stake.

#1. Roman Reigns' Ula Fala

Expand Tweet

When Roman Reigns returned to WWE for the first time since losing to Cody Rhodes, he chose to regain the Ula Fala over the title he had carried for nearly four years. That's how valuable the Ula Fala is to him.

After months of fighting the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline, The Only Tribal Chief finally regained the prestigious necklace in January. But he could be at risk of losing it again at WrestleMania 41. That would be if Seth Rollins and CM Punk force Roman Reigns to put the Ula Fala on the line in their potential Triple Threat match.

Given the importance the Ula Fala has received since WrestleMania XL, it would make for the perfect prize for a match comprising three of the biggest stars in the business today.

