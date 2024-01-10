4 ways Alexa Bliss can return to WWE

Alexa Bliss has been on a hiatus from WWE since January last year due to her pregnancy. Fans have since been looking forward to her return, especially after she gave birth to her first child in November 2023.

Fans last saw her at Royal Rumble 2023, wherein she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. At the time, Bliss was heavily teased into an alliance with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. However, many things have changed since then, one being Wyatt's unfortunate passing. Due to this, some initial plans for Alexa's return might have to be changed.

For this list, we will explore four possible directions for Alexa Bliss can return to WWE.

#4. Surprise entrant for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

One of the most common ways for WWE stars to return or debut is by entering their division's Royal Rumble. This could be the way Alexa chose to return, especially since it was the last event she competed in.

As mentioned above, Bliss last performed during last year's Royal Rumble against Bianca. While she failed during that time, she could redeem herself this year by aiming to defeat 29 other female stars. The 32-year-old has even teased a possible appearance at the event, and fans hope they will see her this month.

#3. Alexa Bliss could honor Bray Wyatt by forming a new faction

Alexa Bliss had several interactions with Uncle Howdy before she went on hiatus. At last year's Royal Rumble, it was even hinted that they could join forces soon. However, Bray's untimely passing must have changed some plans, but his former partner could continue his legacy.

It was previously reported that Triple H wanted Bo Dallas, Bray's brother and rumored identity behind Uncle Howdy, to continue Wyatt's legacy. With this in mind, the duo could return together and continue the rumored faction for them. More groups have emerged in both brands of WWE, most recently Karrion Kross with Authors of Pain, and Alexa's group could have more people to target.

#2. Alexa Bliss has unfinished business

While Alexa has been out of the company's programming for a while, her recent rival Bianca has been active. The EST of WWE has been performing in SmackDown and usually clashed paths with Damage CTRL. At Royal Rumble 2024, she may have to worry about additional stars.

There's a possibility that Bliss won't appear at the upcoming Premium Live Event as a participant, but she will still make her presence known. Since Belair has already confirmed her participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble, Alexa could interfere and eliminate her former rival.

#1. Alexa Bliss can restart with a fresh gimmick

While it was initially reported that The Game wants Bo to continue Bray's story, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio also claimed that he is not expecting Dallas to return this time around. Due to this, a new direction could be made for Bliss.

With this in mind, Alexa could be one of the surprises for the RAW after WrestleMania episodes. She could start fresh and confront one of the stars during the show, giving her a new character and direction.

