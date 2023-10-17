33-year-old former champion is done with WWE - Reports

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas is reportedly done with WWE following Bray Wyatt's tragic passing.

Dallas initially joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2008. He spent 13 years as an active competitor, during which time he held the NXT Championship, 24/7 Title, and RAW Tag Team Championship. However, he was released from his contract in April 2021.

After Bray Wyatt's return to WWE last year, reports suggested that his brother, Bo Dallas, was the person playing the Uncle Howdy character. Although the storyline was dropped following Wyatt's tragic passing, other reports claimed Triple H was looking into ideas to bring Uncle Howdy back.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed Dallas was probably done with WWE, claiming Creative only used him as a favor to Wyatt.

"I think he's done. I mean, the only reason he was even being used was as a favor to Bray Wyatt. So I mean, it's possible they'll use him, but I don't expect him to be back," he said. (H/T InsideTheRopes)

Bo Dallas is taking care of Bray Wyatt's kids after the ex-WWE Champion's passing

Bray Wyatt was engaged to former ring announcer JoJo Offerman. Following his tragic death, JoJo's mom, Alexie, posted photos of Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) spending quality time with his brother's children on her Instagram.

Alexie pointed out that Dallas was bringing his "daily dosage of happy moments" to Wyatt's children, Knash and Hyrie, stating that they love their uncle.

"Uncle Taylor bringing his daily dosage of happy moments to Knash and Hyrie…He literally knows how to become a kid himself with Knash and Hyrie! They love their Uncle TayTay," she wrote.

