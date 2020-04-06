4 ways Brock Lesnar can completely reinvent himself after WrestleMania 36 defeat

Lesnar suffered a major defeat at WrestleMania 36 and everyone is wondering what's next for The Beast Incarnate.

Might Lesnar be suited by a dramatic change to his career?

Brock Lesnar's crushing defeat at the hands of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania left plenty of questions hanging over his immediate future.

What's not in doubt, to dispel any such theory before it builds, is that Lesnar will be part of WWE for a fair while yet. He's a top-level attraction for the company that grabs headlines and commands attention.

That said, exactly where the former WWE Champion goes from this point on is something of an unknown. The defeat against McIntyre, inside five minutes, was a damning one, and it isn't the only one of his career, with Seth Rollins and Goldberg all claiming similar victories over The Beast in recent years.

It begs the question, is it time for Brock Lesnar to do something different? It may be that, to come back stronger, he needs to be booked and positioned differently in WWE, at least for a while, to help freshen up his character.

Here are 4 ways Brock Lesnar can completely reinvent himself:

#4 Ditch Paul Heyman

I know, I know. That seems drastic. Paul Heyman has, by and large, been in Lesnar's corner ever since he was 'The Next Big Thing' during his early WWE days. He's his advocate and biggest cheerleader, and acts as a mouthpiece for the Superstar who has never particularly proven himself as being overly comfortable on the microphone. Why would you, if you had Paul Heyman doing your talking for you?

It's a wild tactic, but maybe it is time for these two to part ways and for Lesnar to go it alone?

#3 Show more personality

The beauty of Brock Lesnar's character is that, in many respects, it is as simple as they come. It's no-nonsense. You know what you're getting with Lesnar - it isn't always pretty, but he does, as the saying goes, exactly what it says on the tin. Maybe it's time for that to change?

Don't get me wrong, Lesnar isn't about to become WWE's resident comedy character any time soon, and that isn't what we need from him, but maybe we could see more of what makes him tick? Remember BoomBox Brock? Remember the time he blasted Heyman for not keeping him up to date about the amount of time he had to redeem his Money in the Bank briefcase? They were instances where we saw flashes of Brock's personality. Let's have more.

#2 Take some time off

As we said at the outset, Lesnar's stature and standing as one of WWE's most prominent stars isn't about to change any time soon, so we don't need to be thinking about Brock heading for the exit door. Might he not, however, benefit from some time away from the squared circle? His return to confront John Cena after a lengthy absence from the company garnered one of the most significant reactions in RAW history.

Perhaps, with six months or so without a single mention of his name on screen, WWE would have the ammunition it needs to relaunch Brock back into the main event scene.

#1 Go back to basics

In a suggestion that might seem even more wild and spectacular than ditching Paul Heyman, maybe it's time we saw Brock Lesnar lose arguably the other thing we most associate with him - his total brutality. Given he's a powerhouse and a monster of an athlete, we aren't expecting Brock to turn into Ricochet anytime soon. Still, maybe he could incorporate more of his amateur background into his game and revert to more of a technically-savvy style in the ring?

Brock is one of the company's best performers when he's keen and invested, but I'd also bet he's capable of far more from a technical standpoint than we've seen from him. Let the former NCAA Division I heavyweight champ show he has more than one string to his bow.