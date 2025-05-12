4 ways Gunther could turn babyface after WWE Backlash

Gunther competed in a major match at WWE Backlash and walked out of the premium live event as the winner. Interestingly, his out-of-character action after the bout may have also signified a new persona for The Ring General.

Ad

After Gunther attacked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the RAW after WrestleMania, a match between the former World Heavyweight Champion and former NFL punter was made official for WWE Backlash. At the premium live event, the Austrian star won and, surprisingly, acknowledged his opponent by giving him a nod.

For The Ring General, this was quite a major deal as he rarely does it to his past rivals, which is why many think this can indicate a future babyface run for the former world champion.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at four ways Gunther could turn babyface after WWE Backlash.

#4. Gunther pays his respect to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

McAfee may have lost his match against the former champion last weekend, but his efforts were noted and showed that he had heart. Pat gaining the respect and support of a veteran such as Michael Cole is also something that many admired about him, even The Ring General.

Tonight on the Monday show, the former Intercontinental Champion can address the match, pay his respects to McAfee by acknowledging his performance, and even apologize to both of them, especially to Michael Cole.

Ad

#3. Proves himself again to the audience and himself

Ad

When champions lose their gold, in most cases, they will immediately demand a rematch for the title. However, The Ring General can take a different route by taking the long way back to the title.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, he can have a segment with Jey Uso and state that he underestimated the current champion in their WrestleMania match. Additionally, instead of challenging for the gold immediately, he will give a chance to others and prove to himself again that he is worthy of being the World Champion by earning his way back to the title picture.

Ad

#2. Gunther can go after one of WWE's most notorious superstars

Although The Ring General is a heel, many fans still cheer and support him as he is still a likeable character and talented wrestler. However, one star that will generate boos whatever character he has is Logan Paul, who can be Gunther's next target.

It was recently announced that at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Title against Logan Paul. During the match, The Ring General can interfere and cost The Maverick the gold, mending bridges with Jey in the process as well.

Ad

#1. Gunther can officially go solo on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although The Ring General has been operating more as a solo star, he is still part of Imperium with Ludwig Kaiser, who is also rising in the mid-card division of RAW. However, if Gunther wants a clean slate, his partner needs to go.

The Ring General can realize that he has outgrown the ways and thinking of his time in Imperium, let alone that of Ludwig Kaiser. As a result, he can officially end their partnership, and they go their separate ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More