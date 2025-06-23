4 ways Seth Rollins' WWE stable could be bigger than The Bloodline

The Bloodline is arguably the greatest WWE stable of all time. In fact, a legitimate argument could be made that the faction is the greatest group in the history of professional wrestling. While that may seem bold on the surface, there are plenty of reasons to think this.

Ad

For starters, the group had great longevity. Under Roman Reigns alone, the faction lasted around four years. Given that Solo Sikoa's version of the group still exists now, one can argue it has had a five-year lifecycle.

In that time, The Bloodline was part of the biggest gates in wrestling history and featured some of the biggest moments fans have ever seen. With that being said, there is a new dominant stable in wrestling. Seth Rollins runs a group, alongside Paul Heyman, that also features Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Trending

This faction could end up being even bigger than The Bloodline based on a handful of factors. This article will look at four ways The Visionary's group can go above and beyond the best faction in company history.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Below are four ways Seth Rollins' WWE stable could be bigger than The Bloodline.

#4. The WWE stable could hold all of the men's titles on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bloodline accomplished many feats while together. At one point, The Usos held tag team gold while Roman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was an impressive visual, to say the least.

With that being said, The Bloodline never actually held all of the gold available to male stars on a brand at once. There was always a mid-card title on SmackDown that the stable didn't hold.

Seth Rollins' group could change that. For example, The Visionary could win the World Heavyweight Title, and the duo of Big Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker can win the World Tag Team Titles. From there, Reed or Breakker could also win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, bringing all of the gold on Monday Night RAW to the group.

Ad

#3. Seth Rollins needs to add Ricky Saints and Ethan Page to the stable

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bloodline was arguably at its peak just a few years ago. At that point, the stable consisted of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. That is six members, with five being active performers.

Seth Rollins' WWE stable doesn't quite have that same number. Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman make up a four-man stable, and only three of the members are active performers. Thankfully, it is quite easy to fix this.

Ad

The Visionary could and should recruit two NXT standouts to the stable - Ethan Page and Ricky Saints. Both men are very much ready for the spotlight and could excel if given a spot in the faction. This would also make the group on par in terms of numbers with The Bloodline, but collectively, this stable might be even more talented.

#2. If Seth defeats Roman Reigns, it may solidify his group as bigger than The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

Ad

While The Bloodline featured a wealth of great talent, several of whom would break out as major singles stars, the WWE stable was always about one man. The Bloodline was and probably forever will be Roman Reigns' group.

The Tribal Chief was the dominant king ruling over WWE, and especially his stablemates. Everybody lost to Roman. Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Matt Riddle, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and plenty of others all fell victim to the OTC.

Ad

In a similar vein, the best way to make Seth Rollins' group even bigger than The Bloodline is by having Seth prove to be dominant over Roman. The two need to go one-on-one, with Rollins standing tall. If Seth beats the face of the biggest faction ever, his stable will mean more.

#1. Two members of the stable holding the world titles could be game-changing

Roman Reigns did the unthinkable. As Universal Champion, he challenged and defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. This made Roman the only world champion left in the company.

Ad

This was a massive mistake creatively, as it created numerous issues that weren't fixed until after Vince McMahon left the company. With that being said, one group holding two world titles is not the problem. In fact, Seth's WWE stable could do it bigger and better.

For example, Seth Rollins could use his Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone John Cena. From there, Bron Breakker could challenge and defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title. This would allow one stable to hold both world titles and actively defend each belt separately.

It would truly be a showcase of dominance not seen before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More