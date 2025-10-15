4 ways Triple H can save WWE Survivor Series 2025 from being ruined

Triple H has a huge challenge in front of him to build an epic card for Survivor Series 2025. Fans were expecting Seth Rollins and his faction to headline this year's Men's WarGames at the annual spectacle. However, The Vision's recent breakup on RAW stirred things in a big way. Fans have no idea what will happen at Survivor Series now, with many even considering it a disaster in the making.

Besides, reports suggest that Seth Rollins will likely be out of action for a long time due to a real-life injury. Therefore, he is not expected to compete at the PLE next month. It leaves Triple H with a tough challenge for this year's WarGames Match. However, fans believe that The Game will pull off something big by the time the company reaches the spectacle.

Let's take a look at four ways Triple H can save WWE Survivor Series 2025 from being ruined:

#4.Bringing back brand warfare at Survivor Series 2025

Triple H seems to be in a dilemma regarding the Men's WarGames Match, especially after what happened with The Vision on RAW. Therefore, the company could do brand warfare this time for the men's division, with only the women's competing at the WarGames Match. Before WWE introduced WarGames for Survivor Series, the spectacle was known for its RAW vs. SmackDown warfare.

It was indeed quite exciting for the fans to witness the tag team drama unfold for brand supremacy. There is a big part of the fanbase that has been clamoring to see the RAW vs. SmackDown storyline once again at Survivor Series. Bringing it back for the men's division would allow Triple H to breathe new life into the WWE programming while saving Survivor Series in the process.

#3. Building a WarGames Match between a new Vision and all the top babyfaces of RAW

If Seth Rollins is set to be out for a long period of time, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will have to carry The Vision themselves. The two stars have made it clear that they aim to be at the top of WWE, and they are willing to go through anyone if they have to. Triple H can put them against all the babyfaces of RAW, such as Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight.

Reed and Breakker can target all these top stars one by one on RAW over the course of the next few weeks, starting an all-out revolt. They might also add some new members to The Vision to solidify themselves as the top heel dominating the red brand. Such a game plan can easily lead to a huge WarGames match between young heels and veteran babyfaces.

#2. Brock Lesnar's entry in the WarGames Match

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since destroying John Cena at Wrestlepalooza last month. However, there are reports that the company is planning to bring back The Beast Incarnate soon. Now that a top star like Seth Rollins is potentially out of action, Triple H can bring Lesnar to RAW as a replacement for The Visionary.

Paul Heyman can convince his former client to join his faction as a favor. It could lead to Brock Lesnar entering the Men's WarGames match with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to take on the babyface team. Lesnar's involvement in such a high-profile match would elevate the grandeur of the showdown, bringing back the lost excitement for Survivor Series 2025.

#1. Epic 3-on-3-on-3 WarGames Match at Survivor Series

Triple H has a chance to unleash chaos for this year's Survivor Series: WarGames by booking a 3-on-3-on-3 WarGames Match. There have been several units on RAW as of late who have had problems with each other. The Vision, LA Knight, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso all have issues with one another in one way or the other.

None of them is likely to team up to take the others down. Therefore, WWE might put all these men in the WarGames structure in small units of three, such as Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. LA Knight, CM Punk & a babyface vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & a new member of The Vision. Triple H has already done this kind of match-up during his time in NXT.

In 2017, The Undisputed, The Sanity, and The Authors of Pain collided in an epic WarGames Match that kicked off the return of the steel structure in WWE. Hence, WWE can try this at this year's Survivor Series.

