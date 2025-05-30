4 ways Vince McMahon could return to WWE

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been making headlines again. The 79-year-old resigned from the Stamford-based company after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and others.

Meanwhile, McMahon has launched a new company, amidst rumors of him looking to re-purchase the Stamford-based promotion. There is a possibility that the legend may still be looking for a way to make his return to World Wrestling Entertainment down the line.

In this article, we discuss four ways Vince McMahon could return to WWE:

#4. Vince McMahon's new company could become a WWE sponsor

McMahon at an event - Source: Getty

Vince McMahon has launched a new company called 14TH & I, which will be pursuing opportunities in entertainment and media. McMahon could attempt to become a sponsor for World Wrestling Entertainment, and it would be an interesting way for him to return to the promotion.

The Stamford-based company features several sponsors nowadays, including on the ring canvas. Logan Paul's Prime beverage is also heavily advertised during shows. Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer is also a regular sponsor for the company. So McMahon could pay to have his new company promoted on WWE television, and it could lead to his eventual return.

#3. The veteran could launch a new brand under WWE's umbrella

The global juggernaut is expanding all the time and recently announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Stamford-based and the Mexican promotions will present Worlds Collide on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

McMahon may return to the company to launch a new brand under WWE's umbrella. The new show could feature the 79-year-old's vision for the product, which many fans have grown used to over the years.

#2. He could return for a major storyline with Shane McMahon

McMahon makes an announcement - Source: Getty

Shane McMahon was rumored to be in talks with AEW president Tony Khan, but he never ended up joining World Wrestling Entertainment's rival promotion. Shane O'Mac hasn't been seen in WWE since suffering a torn quad at WrestleMania 39.

Storytelling in wrestling is all about blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality. So, Vince McMahon and his son could return for a major storyline in the months ahead. They could claim that they have reached an agreement with TKO and are now in charge of the company. This could then lead to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attempting to regain control of the promotion in the story.

#1. The legend could quietly return in a backstage role

WWE logo - Source: Getty

Triple H has guided the Stamford-based promotion to great success as the Chief Content Officer. The company is bringing in record gates for major events, and the fan interest is off the charts at the moment.

A grand Vince McMahon return would likely outrage many fans, as his legal troubles are still ongoing. Hence, the former CEO may quietly return to the company in a backstage role to help Triple H's team.

The outrage regarding McMahon's return would likely not be as strong if he were not featured in an on-screen role.

