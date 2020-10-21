4 Ways WWE could book the revival of nWo 

Many stables in professional wrestling's rich history have descended, but only a few that left a huge mark. One of them is New World Order, or simply known as nWo. The group started at Bash of the Beach 1996 when Hulk Hogan revealed himself as "the third man" and declared himself, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall as the "new world order of professional wrestling" and the rest was history. The stable was so popular that WCW surpassed WWE at one point and gave them a run for their money, but it is also one of the reasons for the downfall of WCW.

Nevertheless, it left a huge legacy and it still brings a sense of nostalgia for old viewers and fans of the product through merchandise, DVDs, and more video content.

But what if WWE revives it? Would it start a new age of wrestling? Would AEW be able to keep up? Or will it be a massive failure?

WWE has teased the return of nWo and even made an entrance video of John Cena with the faction's entrance theme, which was used in the Firefly Fun House match between The Fiend and Cena at WrestleMania 36.

In this article, here are four ways how WWE could book the nWo revival.

#1 Make John Cena the leader of nWo

John Cena's nWo entrance

The only former face of the company that is comparable to the Hulkster is John Cena. Roman Reigns would make a great leader, but it would make more sense for his character to have his own stable that is based on his Samoan heritage, thus making Cena the best choice as nWo's leader.

With The Fiend's healing powers, he changes the persona of those he defeated or "healed", so it only makes sense for Cena to turn heel. WWE have already teased it with the nWo entrance, so it'll be better to go ahead with the storyline and it'll bring a sense of continuity.

They can start it off with Cena making a return on next year's Royal Rumble event and actually winning the Rumble match. He could then challenge the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Fast forward to the match and Cena could win his 17th world championship, with some help from the outside. After the match, they would reveal themselves as the new nWo, thus reviving the faction.