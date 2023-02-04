4 ways WWE can add Sami Zayn to the main event of WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn is one of the hottest acts in sports entertainment today. He reinvented himself and breathed life into his stale character through his Honorary Uce gimmick. The emotional ending of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, which saw him betray The Bloodline, has garnered enormous sentiment from fans.

Owing to his immense popularity, WWE may be backed into a corner. They may have no option but to insert him into the main event of WrestleMania, which seems to be a core demand of Zayn's strongest supporters. Consequently, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Mania may become a Triple Threat match.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns could be changed to a Triple Threat by adding Zayn to the mix. However, it should be noted that Triple H reportedly doesn't see him as a WrestleMania main-eventer. Thus, the aforementioned scenario is pretty unlikely.

On the off-chance that it does happen, here are 4 possible ways Sami Zayn could be inserted into the main event of The Show of Shows.

#4. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber ends in controversy

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? https://t.co/mLMHBR6MgF

Following the culmination of the Royal Rumble Fallout edition of SmackDown, WWE officially announced the expected main event of the upcoming Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns will defend his Unified World Titles against the man who was once his clan's Honorary Uce.

The show will take place in Montreal, Zayn's hometown. The crowd will be red-hot for the former Intercontinental Champion. Likewise, the champion will receive nuclear heat. Hence, the situation might compel WWE to book a controversial finish that doesn't hurt either man's aura or momentum.

A prime example could be The Head of The Table using a low blow to gain an unfair advantage. Paul Heyman, who will definitely be at ringside, could also run interference for his Tribal Chief. Either way, a controversial conclusion would mean that Sami Zayn was robbed and would, thus, have incentive for a rematch.

With Roman Reigns unwilling to wrestle on weekdays, the main event of WrestleMania 39 will be changed to include Zayn and ensure he receives his rightful opportunity.

#3. The Underdog from The Underground wins a Gauntlet match against every member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn may have to battle his former stablemates.

Upon his eviction from The Bloodline, it seems as if Sami Zayn is returning to his NXT gimmick - The Underdog from The Underground. A resilient warrior who never quits and keeps coming back for more will not settle until he gets what he wants.

For the average under-dog like Zayn, gauntlet matches are the ultimate way to put them to the test and generate further momentum. The birth of KofiMania occurred when Kofi Kingston put on a career-defining performance against SmackDown's top stars in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber 2019. The endearing effort got him over with the fans, who vouched for him, and Kingston won the WWE Title.

Similarly, Sami Zayn can be booked in a similar scenario, but against all four members of The Bloodline, including a conflicted Jey Uso, except The Tribal Chief. Obviously, this would mean the end of Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on the main roster, but it will help rally the WWE Universe heading into Mania.

#2. Sami Zayn upsets Cody Rhodes to book his ticket to The Show of Shows

Although Cody Rhodes is always up for challenges, he will not like the fact that he may not receive a one-on-one title opportunity at WrestleMania because of Sami Zayn. Consequently, The American Nightmare could take matters into his own hands to secure a fair chance at glory to complete his redemption story.

Rhodes could face Zayn in a high-stakes match-up. This could happen on either RAW or SmackDown, with massive implications for Mania. The twist of the tale is that if the former NXT star wins, he will be inserted into the main event of The Show of Shows.

With some luck on his side, Sami Zayn could upset Rhodes to book his ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Sami Zayn spearheads "The Ucey Movement"

Daniel Bryan adopted this methodology on The Road to WrestleMania 30, where he spearheaded "The Yes Movement." A sea of D-Bry fans hijacked the rings as the arena resonated with "Yes" chants to force Triple H to give Bryan what he wanted.

Sami Zayn could use a similar route with his "Ucey Movement." The problem here is that there needs to be an oppressive authority figure involved in such narratives. In Bryan's case, the Authority was a significant roadblock. For Kofi Kingston, it was a stubborn Vince McMahon.

Adam Pearce could do the honors, but he has been presented as a fair-minded neutral individual. Instead, Reigns and Heyman can collude to deny Zayn the opportunities he needs to book his ticket to Mania. This may also include canceling his Elimination Chamber match against The Tribal Chief.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 8426 votes