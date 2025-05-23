4 Ways WWE could end Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE announced the return of Saturday Night's Main Event last year. This announcement was celebrated, as the show was a hit in the late 1980s and early 1990s and was also revived briefly in the 2000s.

The first edition of Saturday Night's Main Event took place in December, with a second taking place in January. Several months later, the show will be back with the third edition since returning this weekend.

Four matches have been announced for the show. These include a Steel Cage Match with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, a World Heavyweight Championship match featuring John Cena in action, and a blockbuster tag team match featuring unlikely partners.

Of course, for a show to succeed, it must end in a way that hooks fans. This article will look at a handful of ways Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials could potentially end Saturday Night's Main Event, including a huge return and a heartbreaking heel turn.

#4. Cody Rhodes could return to confront John Cena

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in wrestling today. He returned to WWE beginning in 2022 and has been a major star since then. He even dethroned Roman Reigns and had a year-long world title reign.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare hasn't been seen since he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania. Notably, Cena is competing at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where he's taking on R-Truth. There is a chance this is where Rhodes will finally make his presence felt again.

Saturday Night's Main Event could conclude with the return of The American Nightmare. He could either get physical and jump John Cena, especially if the champion attacks Truth post-match, or Cody could come out and stare down the future Hall of Famer. Either way, the message is the same: Rhodes returns for revenge and redemption.

#3. Logan Paul could shockingly win the WWE World Heavyweight Title

A major World Heavyweight Championship match for Saturday Night's Main Event has been booked. The reigning champion, Main Event Jey Uso, will put his prized belt on the line against the always cocky and the despised Logan Paul.

This match is interesting, as in many ways, Paul is being written off by fans and wrestlers alike. Both Gunther and Seth Rollins have teased taking the title from Jey Uso. Granted, they also had brief segments with The Maverick, but the angle leans towards the idea that Logan will fail to dethrone Uso.

However, that could all be done on purpose to provide the ultimate shocker. Logan could hit his DDT variation or a knockout punch and pin Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Title in a move that would leave the WWE Universe floored. Fans might not like it, but it would certainly create buzz.

#2. Roman Reigns may return and lay out Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

A major tag team match will take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, arguably the most dangerous tandem in wrestling today, will take on CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

The duo of Punk and Sami is unique, but many WWE fans expected something entirely different. Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The two were then destroyed on RAW by Seth and Breakker.

Roman's absence is odd, but could end at Saturday Night's Main Event. The OTC could show up and lay out Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. If he delivers a Spear or two, the fans will go wild. It could set up a match for Money in the Bank in a few weeks.

#1. Sami Zayn could shockingly turn on CM Punk

The team of CM Punk and Sami Zayn makes sense due to how they were booked on television, but it is still odd. However, the pairing isn't just strange because of the Roman Reigns factor.

The two notably have a lot of tension. For example, CM Punk completely blew Sami Zayn off during the buildup to the 2025 Royal Rumble. He made it clear Sami wasn't on his level, which deeply offended the Canadian WWE star.

In what could be a shocking moment, Saturday Night's Main Event could conclude with Sami turning on Punk. He could nail The Second City Saint with the Helluva Kick, turning heel. This would then set up a major feud moving forward.

