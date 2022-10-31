4 ways WWE RAW can improve Crown Jewel 2022

WWE RAW's go-home episode for Crown Jewel 2022 looks stacked, with both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns scheduled to appear. The Beast and Tribal Chief are just the tip of the iceberg, though, with many feuds on the Riyadh event card promising a final sprint to set them up. Four matches involving RAW Superstars have already been booked for the November 5 event, and their buildups have ranged from average to excellent.

Crown Jewel has thus far been the least buzzworthy premium live event of the Triple H era. The buildup has lacked the novelty and spectacle of Clash at The Castle and Summerslam or the intrigue of Extreme Rules. The go-home episode of WWE RAW can change that by kicking the anticipation for the event into high gear and improving the card as well.

Here are four ways RAW tonight can improve Crown Jewel 2022.

#4: The OC can reveal their "solution" for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW to ensure a level playing field at Crown Jewel 2022

Rhea Ripley has been a thorn in The OC's side on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley stole the show last week on WWE RAW when she bodyslammed the 6'8", 290-pound Luke Gallows at ringside. She then helped Finn Balor defeat Karl Anderson by delivering a low blow to the latter. The OC later vowed to find a "solution" for The Eradicator, sparking speculation that they could potentially enlist the help of a female star.

As The OC and Judgment Day prepare for a six-man tag team battle at Crown Jewel 2022, a surprise reveal could raise anticipation for the event. A worthy rival for Ripley would eventually level the playing field and generate even more buzz for the match in Riyadh. It would simultaneously kick off the build to a potential War Games match at Survivor Series, which has only three weeks of build after Crown Jewel.

#3: Brock Lesnar explains his animosity with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE RAW on October 11, 2022 and attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley without explanation. He returned to the red brand a week later, engaging in a locker room clearing brawl with Lashley. The All Mighty put Lesnar through the announce table, leaving The Beast reeling.

While the two confrontations were very entertaining (Lesnar may well be the king of brawls in WWE), The Conqueror is yet to explain his reasons for attacking Lashley. A few theories such as avenging his loss at Royal Rumble 2022 and proving that he is the better man would be plausible, but fans need to hear them from The Beast's mouth. This would enrich the story behind the dream rematch and make their earth-shattering Crown Jewel contest even more of a must-watch.

#2: WWE RAW can dial up the lukewarm ante on Logan Paul's feud with The Bloodline

Logan vs Roman is yet to kick out of first gear

The buildup to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal title defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022 hasn't been the hottest. Despite the boxing-style press conference that began it all and various face-offs between Paul and The Bloodline, the match still feels extremely predictable.

The lack of physicality between them and Reigns' dismissive attitude towards Paul makes the YouTube sensation feel like little of a threat to The Tribal Chief. This could change on WWE RAW if Paul executes a sneak attack on Reigns or enlists help to protect him from The Bloodline. The Maverick could show up unannounced to land "One Lucky Punch" against the Head of the Table or announce that Jake Paul, who defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva over the weekend, will be in Riyadh.

Either of these actions would sow a seed of doubt as to whether we could see the Undisputed Universal Championship change hands on Saturday, making the match much more compelling.

#1: Seth Rollins vs Mustafa Ali can be added to the Crown Jewel card on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins' run as the United States Champion on WWE RAW has begun in a promising fashion. After dethroning Bobby Lashley, The Visionary immediately entered a feud with the underutilized Mustafa Ali which has escalated at a brisk pace. The animosity between the two superstars has been intense, and they closed the show last Monday.

The logical next step to elevate this storyline could be adding a United States championship match between the duo to the Crown Jewel 2022 card. Ali has always spoken of how proud he was to perform in Saudi Arabia, and the US championship has featured more regularly on premium live events recently. Add Seth Rollins' stellar streak of big match performances in 2022 to the mix and you have three compelling reasons why Rollins vs Ali would provide a great boost to Crown Jewel.

