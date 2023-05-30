4 Ways WWE stars paid tribute to current and former talents on RAW

This week's WWE RAW started with Seth Rollins addressing fans as the World Heavyweight Champion. He teamed up with AJ Styles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the main event. However, they were unaware of which two Judgment Day members would face them until the last moment.

Throughout the show, WWE stars referenced and paid tribute to fellow talent and legends in their way. Additionally, Kevin Owens wore The Usos' signature 'We The Ones' t-shirt, taking a shot at his rivals in the most KO way possible.

Below is a list of how RAW stars paid homage to fellow talents this week.

#4. Cody Rhodes referenced John Cena while addressing fans on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW to address his future following the unfortunate ending to his match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. The match had to be stopped when The Beast put The American Nightmare in the Kimura Lock, making him lose consciousness.

The 37-year-old proceeded to lay out an open challenge for The Beast in the next phase of their bout. He highlighted the reason for not tapping out was because that was not the "type of man he wanted to be."

While referring to him as a 'popular WWE Superstar,' Rhodes added that the rivalry reminded him of one of John Cena's catchphrases, "Never give up." This enabled him to push through all barriers and perseverance to go up against The Beast.

#3. The Visionary remembered The Shield

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 Seth Rollins coming through the crowd with that big new shiny belt!!! Just like in The Shield days!!!! You got to love it!! Wait, that’s a body double he’s supposed to be filming Captain America 🤔 #WWERaw https://t.co/cQY4aRImTV twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Seth Rollins coming through the crowd with that big new shiny belt!!! Just like in The Shield days!!!! You got to love it!! Wait, that’s a body double he’s supposed to be filming Captain America 🤔 #WWERaw https://t.co/cQY4aRImTV twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins kicked off the WWE show as the red brand's new champion. He went through the crowd donning all black, from head to toe.

This was similar to The Shield's iconic entrance. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins used to enter the arena via the stairs through the audience, making their way to the ring, wearing all-black wrestling gear.

#2. Bayley paid homage to fellow Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai

Bayley and IYO SKY during their entrance for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Dakota Kai and Liv Morgan suffered injuries in their tag team match a couple of weeks ago. Both suffered torn ACLs, with Kai's condition being the most severe. The recovery period will see the two WWE stars make a full-fledged return after a year.

On the latest edition of RAW, IYO SKY and Bayley battled in a fatal four-way match against Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bayley struck Dakota Kai's signature gesture on one knee during the entrance.

#1. Seth Rollins paid tribute to Shawn Michaels (in addition to the HBK-Melina pose)

A grand celebration for the new World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Frekin' Rollins

Seth Rollins' sense of fashion has been the talk of the town for over a year, from wearing MSCHF's bizarre red boots to lacey outfits (leaving fans bewildered that he may have gotten into his wife Becky Lynch's closet) to the puffy leopard print jacket at Night of Champions, among others.

On RAW, he wore an earring on his right ear. While his quirky outfits take away the spotlight, the piercing seems new. Given his personality and wrestling gear compared to Shawn Michaels over the years, fans might witness The Visionary donning some eccentric jewelry too.

Rollins and The Phenomenal One had a match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the main event. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were ringside in support of their stablemates and to cause distractions. At one point, Rollins slid under the bottom rope and posed with The Eradicator, who thought it was her Dom Dom before she discovered the truth.

Fans were instantly reminded of the time HBK did something similar with Melina at Survivor Series in 2006. Michaels' team comprising Triple H, CM Punk, Matt and Jeff Hardy, defeated Rated-RKO (Edge and Randy Orton), Johnny Elite (fka Johnny Nitro), Mike Knox, and Gregory Helms in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes