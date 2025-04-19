4 WrestleMania 41 results WWE might’ve accidentally given away

The stage is set for the greatest wrestling festival WWE has to offer - WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be a two-night affair like the last few years. Both nights are stacked with some enthralling matches, and fans are at a fever pitch to see which stars will emerge as the winners.

Ad

While Night 1 is set to be headlined by CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, Night 2 will see the WWE Undisputed Championship match between Cody Rhodes and a heel John Cena. However, the promotion might have given hints of who will ultimately emerge victorious in some of the bouts.

Let's look at some of the results the company may have given out:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#4. IYO SKY standing tall during the brawl

The storyline between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair is riveting. The stars have been at each other's throats and have staked a claim to the title.

Ad

Trending

Belair and Rhea Ripley might have to wait a bit longer, as it appears that the Damage CTRL member might retain her title. The latest episode of SmackDown might have accidentally given away the result of the Triple Threat match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

IYO SKY once again stood tall amid all the contestants inside the ring. It was supposed to be yet another verbal clash between IYO, Bianca, and The Eradicator, but Naomi and Jade Cargill also joined the party.

Ad

The segment soon escalated into a fight, and IYO SKY waited till the end, and in the end, surprised Ripley and Bianca with a moonsault, and stood tall by the end of the segment.

Ad

Similarly, during the contract signing segment on Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY had stood tall over both Rhea Ripley and Bianca. So, The Genius of the Sky may not retain her title against the other two at WrestleMania 41.

As it has been seen throughout history, those who stand tall on the go-home show often don't end up winning or retaining their titles. This is done to protect both stars in a match.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes could stand tall over John Cena

Can it be a coincidence that in their last two face-offs, Cody Rhodes has managed to neutralize John Cena with his Cross Rhodes? While many think that the 16-time world champion might just defeat Rhodes with the outside help from The Rock, the fans can also get a surprise with The American Nightmare retaining the title with outside help from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

Ad

Following the last two face-to-face segments between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, WWE might have accidentally revealed the result of the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. Rhodes could go on to surprise everyone and win the title, while everyone expects The Rock to help Cena win his 17th world title.

#2. Dominik to win after not having pinned anyone from the fatal four-way match, while the others have pinned each other

Dirty Dom might just sweep away with a victory on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, and win his first singles title on the main roster. The 27-year-old has never pinned any of the three opponents so far. On the other hand, the three of them have pinned each other at some point.

Ad

Dominik is certainly going into the match as an underdog, but who knows, he might be the dark horse of the contest, going away with the WWE Intercontinental title in his hands.

#1. LA Knight standing tall over Jacob Fatu on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

United States Champion LA Knight has a battle with the monster, Jacob Fatu, at WrestleMania 41. Although The Samoan Werewolf looks to be the man to dethrone Knight, the twist in the tale could come in the form of Solo Sikoa turning on his Bloodline stablemate during the match. That might result in Knight snatching the win.

Ad

WWE might have also given a subtle hint of LA Knight retaining the title at WrestleMania 41. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Knight, teaming up with Braun Strowman, successfully defeated the team of Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

He stood tall by the end of the night, after pinning Solo, and this might be the hint that LA Knight is winning against Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Solo Sikoa can turn on his mate for not standing by him and for growing beyond his sleeves.

It remains to be seen who ultimately walks out with the United States title at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More