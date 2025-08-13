  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Mickie James
  4 Wrestlers Mickie James dated before marrying WWE star Nick Aldis

4 Wrestlers Mickie James dated before marrying WWE star Nick Aldis

By Love Verma
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:46 GMT
Mickie James in a former Women
Mickie James in a former Women's Champion in WWE.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Mickie James are a real-life couple. The National Treasure is working as an authority figure in the Stamford-based promotion, whereas James is signed to Ohio Valley Wrestling as creative director, Head of Female Talent, and executive producer.

Before marrying Aldis, Mickie had dated some major names in this industry. In this article, we will be looking at four wrestlers whom James dated before tying the knot with the SmackDown GM.

#4. CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in the company, and it was rumored that Punk and Mickie potentially dated. Both stars made their first appearance in WWE around 2005, and soon after this, they were booked as an on-screen couple on television.

Even in a promo segment on RAW back in December 2023, the Voice of the Voiceless mentioned Mickie James, which caught the attention of the fans. Due to their on-screen chemistry, there were rumors about them dating in real life, too.

#3. Kenny Dykstra

Kenny Dykstra is mainly known for his role in the Spirit Squad faction. In 2016, he made his WWE comeback and was involved in a short storyline with Dolph Ziggler. Meanwhile, Kenny is also a star whom Mickie James dated in the past.

Even Kenny and James were engaged in 2007. Meanwhile, things didn't unfold as they had hoped, and they later broke up.

#2. Joe Mercury

Joe Mercury is famous for his role as J & J Security, along with Seth Rollins and the Triple H authority faction. Joe is one of the people on the list whom the Psychotic Diva dated in the past.

Their romantic relationship lasted around three and a half years before the couple broke up.

#1. WWE star John Cena is the biggest name on the list

John Cena is not only a generational star but also an inspiration to many. However, the Franchise Player was also alleged to be in a relationship with the former WWE Women's Champion.

The rumours about their dating sparked when, in 2012, Kenny Dykstra took his official Twitter (X) account and accused her ex-fiancée of cheating on him with Cena. Later, after years, Mickie, in an interview, stated that many of Dykstra's claims were untrue.

However, the WWE Universe has often speculated about a romantic relationship between Mickie and Cena following this past incident.

