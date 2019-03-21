4 Superstars who might not be too excited about WrestleMania 35

Wrestlemania 35 is fast approaching now

"The biggest showcase of them all", "the show of shows", "the grandest stage of them all" or basically "WrestleMania" is getting closer day by day and the preparations for the show have been ramping up. The biggest show of the year and probably by some distance the biggest wrestling spectacle of the year, WrestleMania, has always been something that everyone, be it the fans or be it the wrestlers will always look forward to.

Every year some great moments are made on the stage that makes their place as a "WrestleMania moment" in history and that's what everyone talks about. But at the same time this year, like every year, there are going to be a few who because of various reasons might not be looking forward to the biggest showcase of the year.

Let's go through the list of a few wrestlers who might actually not be that excited about WrestleMania 35.

#1 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman won't feature in any big fights yet again at Wrestlemania

I think this one is almost unanimous. Braun Strowman is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. He has scaled many mountains in WWE but if we are being completely honest, he would not be too chuffed to see the direction his character is taking for the second year in a row before WrestleMania.

Last year, Braun fought for the Raw Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro with his tag team partner being none other than a child named Nicholas. Someone who had dominated throughout the year was left to do nothing but this. There were no iconic match-ups, no championship bouts, just a gimmicky little thing for WrestleMania.

Fast forward one year and you have the biggest giant in wrestling right now most probably going to feud against two celebrities from Saturday Night Live and yes, again, no iconic match-ups, no championship bouts just a gimmicky little thing yet again for the big guy. For him to go through this two years in a row would not have left Braun in too much of a happy place I suppose.

