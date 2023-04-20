4 WWE Championships that could return following the draft

The first WWE Draft took place in 2002 as part of the original SmackDown/RAW brand split. The idea was to assign each superstar to one particular roster and give the entire main roster a new look, with fresh storylines.

The first selection for SmackDown in 2002 was The Rock, while The Undertaker was RAW's top draft pick.

This year's draft will take place beginning on the April 28 edition of SmackDown and will culminate on RAW on May 1st. With WrestleMania 39 now in the rearview, the company is looking to move forward with a facelift to its 3 major brands. Fans will tune in to see which superstars will be announced as the first picks, and then as the rest of the field is selected accordingly.

It is safe to assume that there will be other changes to coincide with the draft as well. One of the changes that has been rumored is the return of some titles from the past.

With that said, which championship titles would be a welcome return for the WWE Universe? Today we take a look at some of the possible championships that we could see make a return. Here is our list of 4 WWE Championships that could return, following the WWE Draft.

#4 - The Million Dollar Championship

Ted DiBiase with the title he made famous.

While it was technically an unsanctioned championship, the Million Dollar Title was one of the most unique belts ever introduced on WWE television. In 1989 Ted DiBiase debuted the Million Dollar Championship to the world after unsuccessful attempts at winning the WWF Championship.

The belt enhanced DiBiase's ego-driven persona, where he flaunted his wealth and financial power to draw heat from wrestling fans. The title was used until DiBiase and I.R.S. captured the WWF Tag Team Championships in 1992.

Since the Million Dollar title was retired in 1992, there have been a handful of times that the belt has been used on WWE television. Steve Austin held the title during his time as "The Ringmaster."

DiBiase's son, Ted Jr., also used the title briefly as well. Finally, Cameron Grimes used the Million Dollar Championship in NXT during the storyline where he aligned himself with The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase.

There have been no rumors regarding the return of the Million Dollar Belt. However, bringing the title back for a short period of time might prove to be a wise move, especially considering the changes that are imminent with the pending draft.

#3 - The WWE Hardcore Championship

The WWE Hardcore Title was certainly one of the fans' favorites!

One of the most popular championships that is not currently being used is the WWE Hardcore Championship. The Hardcore title was first introduced during the Attitude Era in 1998. Mankind was recognized as the first official person to hold the title. In 2002, the Hardcore Championship retired with Rob Van Dam being the final superstar to hold the title.

The Hardcore Championship fit perfectly into the Attitude Era. This was a much edgier time in wrestling history as the TV ratings back then allowed for more taboo types of angles and storylines.

With that said, it appears WWE could potentially be headed for some television rating changes and this could very well result in the return of this historic championship.

#2 - WWE Undisputed Championship

Only a select few have worn the Undisputed title.

The Undisputed Championship title was introduced during the WCW Invasion angle. Chris Jericho became the first person to claim the WWE Undisputed Championship and did so at the 2001 Vengeance pay-per-view event. The idea behind the Undisputed title is to unify or combine two or more titles.

A select group of Superstars has held the Undisputed title. Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar are a few of those elite stars who have been undisputed Champs at some point. Technically, Roman Reigns is the current "undisputed champion," but historically speaking, the undisputed champion holds one title that specifies him as the champion.

With the draft only days away, it might be a good idea to consider bringing the Undisputed title back to bring a sense of order to the title scene. It would also help with uniformity at the main event level as well.

#1 - "Big Gold" WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Big Gold is one of the most recognizable titles of all time.

In 1986 the title we now remember as "Big Gold" was introduced to the world as a replacement for the old WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

This belt gained its prominence in the early 90s when Ric Flair adorned the title and the belt became known as "the real world's heavyweight championship."

When WCW was acquired in 2001, Big Gold came along with the company and was used until 2014 when it officially retired with Chris Jericho being recognized as the final person to hold the title. Since then, there has been an outcry from fans and wrestlers alike to consider a return to this historic title.

The Big Gold title is one of the most iconic and memorable belts to ever be in use by any company. With the pending changes that are sure to take place not only with the draft but also with the recent Endeavor takeover, it would not be surprising to this writer if the powers that be found a way to reintroduce the legendary Big Gold World Championship title.

