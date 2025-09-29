4 WWE Crown Jewel matches that could be confirmed on tonight’s RAW

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Crown Jewel 2025, set to take place on October 11 in Perth, Australia. For the first time, the marquee event is taking place outside Saudi Arabia, and the creative team will look to ensure it delivers on the hype.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will progress the ongoing storylines, setting the stage for the upcoming event. Here are four Crown Jewel matches that could be confirmed on this week's episode of the Netflix show:

#4. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors

Last week on RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in a singles match. The Empress of Tomorrow didn't take the loss well, taking out Mami with a poison mist. A reluctant Kairi Sane joined the veteran, as the duo continued their attack on Ripley until IYO SKY came out to make the save.

However, Asuka turned on SKY, laying her out with a spinning strike. Tonight, Ripley and SKY will address last week's events, and it may lead to a tag team match between the babyface duo and The Kabuki Warriors being confirmed for Crown Jewel.

#3. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship

Rusev put Dominik Mysterio on notice a couple of weeks ago and declared his intention of becoming the next Intercontinental Champion. Now, the young Mysterio is set to defend his title against The Bulgarian Brute on WWE RAW.

Like most of "Dirty" Dom's matches, this one may also be filled with shenanigans by The Judgment Day or Mysterio's newest friend, El Grande Americano. If that happens and the bout doesn't have a clean ending, Adam Pearce could announce a rematch between Rusev and Dominik for Crown Jewel.

#2. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley's recent character change has been troublesome for Lyra Valkyria. The veteran has seemingly been going through an identity crisis, juggling between her previous Hugger persona and a darker side.

Last week, The Role Model defeated Roxanne Perez. After the bout, Lyra Valkyria, who was in Bayley's corner, attempted to celebrate with the 36-year-old. However, the former Hugger shoved Valkyria to the ground and berated her.

Tonight, The Role Model is set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match, and it may lead to Bayley fully turning on the Irishwoman. This could lead to Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria being made official for Crown Jewel.

#1. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee made her in-ring return after over a decade at WWE Wrestlepalooza, teaming up with CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. Lee scored the victory for her team by submitting Lynch with her signature Black Widow hold.

With a win over the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, the 38-year-old may have earned a shot at the title. Tonight's WWE RAW could confirm the bout between The Man and Lee for the Women's IC Title at Crown Jewel.

