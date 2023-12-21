4 WWE dream matches that were canceled in 2023

2023 was a wonderful year for WWE fans. In addition to jaw-dropping surprise returns once deemed impossible, fans were treated to many dream encounters.

From Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul to Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Austin Theory vs. John Cena, there were several blockbuster spectacles that fans had fantasized about for years.

However, there were also quite a few regrets, as many rumored dream matches were unceremoniously canceled. Let's take a look at just four of the dream matches fans didn't get to see in WWE this year.

#4. Logan Paul vs. John Cena was reportedly in the cards for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

This dream encounter would have set the WWE Universe into a frenzy!

After a remarkable rookie year in 2022, Logan Paul was primed to have a massive spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Although The Maverick ended up facing Seth Rollins in a thriller at Mania, initial plans called for him to fight one of the biggest cultural icons of the modern era: John Cena.

The YouTube sensation had shown a keen interest in facing The Leader of The Cenation, but despite initial rumors, the match was quickly shelved.

As Dave Meltzer reported, the concern was that Cena, a part-time WWE Superstar with a demanding filming schedule, wouldn't have enough time to put in the practice for a massive bout against the relatively inexperienced Logan Paul.

“The worry about Logan Paul is, the feeling is you need lots and lots and lots of practice and John Cena doesn’t have the time to do that practice,” Meltzer said.

Instead, the 16-time World Champion faced Austin Theory, a more seasoned competitor, in a losing effort for the WWE US Title.

The Maverick holds the US Title now and has gained considerable experience in the ring over the last 12 months. Thus, next year may see Paul vs. Cena become a reality.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was initially slated to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch remained distant from the Women's Championships this year on the main roster, but Lynch ended up having a memorable 12 months nonetheless. The highlight of her run was her saga with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The Canadian legend had initially aligned with The Man alongside Lita to take down DAMAGE CTRL. However, soon after Mania, Stratus turned on Lynch, setting up a long program with one of the biggest stars of the female division.

They initially faced each other at Night of Champions 2023, where Stratus defeated Lynch due to interference from Zoey Stark. They ran into each other multiple times over the summer, and fans expected the blow-off to happen at SummerSlam.

However, in a surprising twist, WWE moved the finale to Payback in September inside a steel cage. Timing constraints were said to be the main culprit in this highly controversial decision.

In an attempt to cut down PLE runtimes, WWE wanted to have fewer matches on the card and didn't want to rush through with such a high-profile encounter.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar

A massive bout of epic proportions.

One of the most surprising and underwhelming creative decisions saw Brock Lesnar face Omos at Mania in a match with little build.

Bobby Lashley, Gunther, and the late Bray Wyatt were all rumored as potential opponents for The Beast. Additionally, there was discussion of having WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, who infamously refused to put over a young Lesnar in 2002, finally battle The Conqueror.

The Texas Rattlesnake, however, turned down the dream match. No reason was provided. It is also worth noting that Austin also rejected a showdown with Roman Reigns.

Either way, with a retired Austin and aging Lesnar at the tail-end of his career, this dream match seems likely to never happen.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock was penciled in for WrestleMania 39

Expand Tweet

For years, especially since Roman Reigns began calling himself Tribal Chief, fans have demanded a colossal dream match between the biggest stars of the Anoa'i Family: Reigns and The Rock.

Considering WrestleMania 39 took place in Los Angeles, the timing was perfect, and WWE had reportedly penciled in the blockbuster encounter for The Show of Shows.

However, as he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock explained that there were some issues regarding the story WWE wanted to tell between the two cousins.

"So we got really, really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.' [eyebrow raise] I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open [to it]. I'm open," he said.

Fortunately, he left the door open for the bout to occur in the future, probably at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.