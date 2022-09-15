4 WWE Hall of Famers who recently left the company

WWE is one of the top professional wrestling promotions in the world today. Being inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame of the company is a massive accomplishment and privilege. Expectedly, the inductees are usually held in high regard.

However, even these legendary figures are not immune from being released. In some instances, contract negotiations fail, and the two parties part ways peacefully. Sometimes, the situation can get messy, as was the case with Hulk Hogan's controversial dismissal and removal from the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Here, we look at four WWE Hall of Famers who recently left the company. This includes released legends, those who chose not to renew their contract, and those who departed for only a brief period before returning.

#4 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently left the company

Jeff Jarrett recently appeared at SummerSlam 2021 in Nashville.

Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2018. JJ signed a contract with the company the following year, working as a backstage producer and creative team member. However, WWE quietly released him in mid-2021 owing to budget cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

JJ was rehired in May 2022 as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. The Hall of Famer made his onscreen return in July as the Special Guest Referee for The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam in Nashville, his hometown.

Following The Biggest Party of The Summer, Jarrett left WWE in August after wrapping up his duties. Commenting on his departure, he was slightly ambiguous about his plans but seemed quite optimistic.

#3 Long-time producer Road Dogg was released in January but was rehired soon

Road Dogg was released and then rehired this year.

Speaking of JJ, the man who inducted him into the Hall of Fame, close friend Road Dogg, was also released in January this year. This was shocking, to say the least, as the latter was close friends with Triple H and had worked for the company in multiple capacities for a long time.

The former Tag Team Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of the legendary stable, D-Generation X. Following WrestleMania 35, he stepped down from his role as head writer of SmackDown. However, he worked closely with Hunter at The Performance Center to groom future talent.

While Road Dogg was released amid budget cuts, he returned to replace Jeff Jarrett as the Senior Vice President of Live Events on August 22, 2022.

#2 Ric Flair requested his release in August 2021

Ric Flair, often considered "The GOAT" of professional wrestling, was released in August 2021, and an official announcement was made on the company's official website.

The Nature Boy had personally requested his release from former CEO Vince McMahon, which the company respectfully granted. A Fightful Report suggested that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was "frustrated" with recent booking decisions, expressing disdain over his seemingly romantic angle with Lacey Evans earlier in the year.

Fortunately, the two parties parted on good terms despite different creative visions. Flair also recently returned to the ring at SummerSlam weekend, wrestling in the 'last match' of his career.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry left in January 2021 after his contract expired

Mark Henry was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He made appeared sporadically following his induction and retirement. His final appearance for the promotion was on the first RAW of 2021, dubbed 'Legends Night.'

The World's Strongest Man departed from the company he considered home soon after his final appearance on RAW. On Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, The Hall of Famer revealed he wanted a bigger role in WWE, probably as an executive. However, Henry's proposal was rejected by John Laurinaitis. He called his departure a "divorce."

Like many others, Henry left the company for AEW, where he signed a multi-year contract. The World's Strongest Man is doing quite well for himself and is unlikely to be seen on WWE TV in the foreseeable future.

