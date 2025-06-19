4 WWE legends who can become SmackDown's Paul Heyman

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion on Earth, and Triple H runs the creative end of things. With that, certain aspects are doing much better than they were when Vince McMahon was at the helm.

For example, the women's division is flourishing, and the tag team scene, especially on SmackDown, is the strongest it has been in a long time. Still, there is one aspect of wrestling that has been minimal for a long time that The Game needs to bring back: managers.

The best example of an active manager today is Paul Heyman. He is one of the most successful managers remaining in the industry, especially in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is currently on RAW, where he manages Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Friday Night SmackDown should also feature a Paul Heyman-like figure. A non-wrestler managing a group, acting as their mouthpiece, and guiding them to success would be huge. Triple H could bring in a legend to fill that void, and this article will look at four wrestling legends who could become the blue brand's version of Heyman.

Below are four WWE legends who can become SmackDown's Paul Heyman.

#4. Lana could return to WWE television as a manager again

Lana is a former WWE superstar and manager. While she did compete in the ring on a few occasions, The Ravishing Russian is likely best remembered for managing Rusev and various other stars, including Aiden English, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley.

The talented performer was in the news earlier this year after signing a new Legend's Contract with WWE, and also due to her husband, Rusev, returning to the company. With that being said, she could have a role too.

Given her experience as a manager, Lana could be a big-time player on Friday Night SmackDown. If she were to become a heel manager for the likes of Nia Jax, it would be quite interesting. Alternatively, she could work with someone like Andrade and help get him to the next level.

#3. Rikishi could lead Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline

Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer and legend. While he wrestled for the company throughout several eras under multiple gimmicks, his greatest success came as Rikishi during the Attitude Era. He even held the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

The Samoan Legend has been in the news a lot lately. He is a vocal supporter of his family members and always speaks about how they deserve more success. This includes his sons in WWE, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

While Jimmy and Jey are babyfaces, Rikishi could show up on SmackDown and become The Wiseman for Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline. In essence, he would be playing the same role Paul Heyman had with the OG Bloodline, but with a blood connection.

#2. Trish Stratus is charismatic and a good talker

Trish Stratus is another WWE Hall of Famer. She broke into the industry during the Attitude Era and became a major face of women's wrestling throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The WWE Hall of Famer makes periodic returns to television. For example, she was involved in a story with Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae from February to the beginning of March earlier this year.

While Stratus returning to the ring full-time is unlikely, she could return as a regular in a managerial role. She almost served as one for Zoey Stark, so why not do the same thing, but more consistently, on SmackDown? Giulia, Omos, or even an NXT star like Jordynne Grace could be perfect for working with Trish.

#1. The Undertaker has been around thanks to LFG

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker is an icon in professional wrestling, and he is a WWE legend. He competed for the company from 1990 to 2020 and has since made several appearances despite being retired.

The legend may not be an active performer, but he has been part of WWE's system a lot lately. He has made a handful of appearances on NXT and happens to be a coach for the LFG program.

Konnan has stated that The Deadman is interested in a creative role with WWE. Whether that's true or not, an alternative role could be found for him to manage stars on SmackDown. Perhaps he could bring Jasper Troy from NXT up to the big stage. He also has a history of praising Oba Femi. Imagine if The Deadman led the star of the future, Oba, on the blue brand?

