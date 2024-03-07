4 WWE legends who may never be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Entering WWE's Hall of Fame is the ultimate acknowledgment of a star's accomplishments in the top wrestling promotion.

The HOF is an elite club of pro wrestlers, announcers, managers, and authority figures. It symbolizes excellence in the realm, an emphatic endorsement by fans and the wrestling community.

However, some worthy individuals, owing to ill will and other unfortunate and controversial circumstances, may never become WWE Hall of Famers. This list explores four such candidates:

#4. AEW stalwart Chris Jericho

This one is tricky. Chris Jericho has remained distant from WWE since 2018, last appearing at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Jericho jumped ship to the company's top competitor, AEW, in January 2019.

Y2J, 53, is at the tail-end of his career. His time in the ring is limited as father time catches up with the veteran. Whether he returns to the Stamford-based promotion before hanging up the boots is anyone's guess, but Jericho has accomplished more than enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction.

The significant hurdle is that Jericho is AEW-bound. As long as the six-time World Champion is under Tony Khan's promotion, his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is impossible. When Vince McMahon was in control, Y2J had a surprisingly cordial relationship with the global juggernaut.

With McMahon gone and the WWE-UFC merger under the Endeavor setup, his relationship with the powers-that-be and other prominent figures remains unknown.

However, time heals wounds in pro wrestling, and fans don't say "never say never" for no reason.

#3. Chris Benoit

This one is a no-brainer. Chris Benoit was one of the most gifted performers of all time. The submission specialist was a tough individual with an inspirational background story that endeared him to the WWE Universe.

Benoit won the 2004 Men's Royal Rumble and defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XX. Yet, his name is forbidden on television. The former champion has effectively been erased from WWE history.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was the primary culprit in a double murder-suicide case in June 2007. Considering the controversial nature of the unfortunate circumstances, the company wanted nothing to do with Benoit.

All of Chris Benoit's accomplishments have been removed from history books, and a Hall of Fame induction seems unlikely.

#2. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Despite his controversial history, Vincent Kennedy McMahon must be credited with making WWE the global juggernaut it has become today. It was a minor promotion when McMahon took over, and today, it is a juggernaut.

Besides his ground-breaking role as an executive, Mr. McMahon was one of the most entertaining and powerful authority figures on television. His rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin defined the Attitude Era. He also happens to be a former Royal Rumble winner and World Champion.

However, McMahon's name will forever be tainted by the heinous allegations that have been leveled against him in the last two years. The recent scandal involving Janet Grant was the nail in the coffin of his legacy.

Thus, one of the co-founders of WWE may never receive the highest honor available in the industry.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar may be the greatest athlete in the history of combat sports. A real-life beast with freakish agility and uncanny athleticism, Lesnar was a one-of-a-kind superstar who left an indelible footprint everywhere he went, especially in the Stamford-based promotion.

A two-time Royal Rumble winner, multi-time World Champion, and the person to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, Lesnar's list of accomplishments is unmatched, and the accolades to his name are limitless.

Yet, Lesnar was recently referenced in the McMahon lawsuit. Since then, he has effectively been removed from the company's plans. The Beast's name is barely mentioned, and it doesn't seem like he will return anytime soon.

With so much controversy surrounding his name, Lesnar's accomplishments may never be commemorated with a Hall of Fame induction.

Will the above names be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Sound off!

