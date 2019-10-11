4 WWE Legends who could return for a match at Crown Jewel

Which WWE legends might return for Crown Jewel?

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on October 31st, 2019 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since signing a ten year deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018, the company schedules two events there every year. Some would argue that the heavily promoted Saudi Arabian events have even surpassed WrestleMania, WWE's biggest pay-per-view. WWE adds to the spectacle of events like Crown Jewel by bringing back legendary names from the company's past.

Last year at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, Shawn Michaels returned from retirement to reunite DX against The Brothers of Destruction. Earlier this year at WWE Super ShowDown 2019, Goldberg returned to face The Undertaker. At Crown Jewel 2019, wrestling fans will likely get treated to more legendary returns, but who might be making a comeback this time?

Here are four WWE legends who could come back to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

#4 Goldberg

Goldberg could return at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

As previously mentioned, Goldberg was rumored to have wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 33 against 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. After the match, Goldberg was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 seemingly putting an end to his in-ring career. The company was still open in working with him in the future, however.

Fast forward to Super ShowDown 2019 and WWE had something special in store for its fans. Saudi Arabia would get the long awaited dream match between WWE legend The Undertaker and WCW legend Goldberg. Despite the strong build, the match ended up being a disaster and was heavily criticized for its botches, but Goldberg wasn't done with professional wrestling yet.

Goldberg is a massive name in the company and draws in viewers. After his disastrous outing against The Undertaker, WWE booked him to squash Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, proving once again that he is still a dominant force in the world of wrestling. The match was generally well received and showed that the Hall of Famer can still work well, in short outings.

WWE very well may bring Goldberg back for the upcoming Crown Jewel show. The company can put him against Dolph Ziggler, whom he was recently involved in an altercation with, or they can insert him into the 10-Man Tag Team Match between Team Hogan and Team Flair.

