WWE Superstar AJ Styles has had an eyeabsolute "Phenomenal" career. Before signing with the company, there was a general consensus among wrestling fans that AJ would probably never sign with WWE. AJ made a life for himself without the help of Vince and company. He was successful on the independent scene, as well as other top promotions such as NJPW, ROH, and TNA (IMPACT).

Beginning in mid-2015, rumors began to fly that AJ Styles might be headed to WWE. While a lot of fans doubted the rumors, there was a dedicated portion of fans who had faith that Styles would eventually make the jump. At the 2016 Royal Rumble event, Styles made it official as he entered the Royal Rumble Match as the #3 entrant into the match.

Since signing with the company, AJ Styles has accumulated a long list of accolades, to the point where he has become both a Triple Crown Champion, as well as a Grand Slam Champion. Now at 46 years old, AJ might be looking forward to life beyond wrestling. With that in mind, there are still some matches that fans deserve to see. Here is our list of 4 WWE Matches AJ Styles needs to have before he retires.

#4 - Second-Generation WWE Superstar Lexis King

Son of Flyin' Brian Pillman - Lexis King!

One of the most promising signees of the year was Brian Pillman Jr., who is now known as "Lexis King." Pillman recently signed with WWE after being with AEW for the past few years. Unfortunately, AEW never utilized Pillman to his full potential, but now he has moved on to a place where he could potentially live up to the legacy left by his father, Brian Pillman Sr.

The name Lexis King comes from a combination of several things. The name "Lexis" is a tribute to his late sister, Alexis, who passed away from a vehicle accident. The "King" part of his name pays homage to his mother, whose maiden name was Melanie King. Sadly, she also passed away recently as well.

#3 - Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is ready for the main roster!

Carmelo Hayes has welcomed the wrestling world to the Era of HIM. Carmelo is one of the fastest-rising stars in the entire wrestling industry, and it appears that he is ready to be elevated to the main roster. Carmelo is primed to become a major player on the RAW or Smackdown rosters, as his time at the top of the Yellow Brand has prepared him for emanant main roster success.

During his time on the NXT roster, Carmelo Hayes has quickly become one of the most successful Superstars in recent memory. He defeated Bron Breakker at NXT Stand and Deliver to become the new NXT Champion. Hayes has also been a 2-time NXT North American Champion as well. Carmelo could be an incredible opponent for AJ Styles. They both have great in-ring skills that would complement each other and result in something special for the WWE Universe.

#2 - WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Logan Paul has proved he belongs in WWE.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Logan Paul when he signed with WWE. Traditional wrestling fans were highly skeptical of the social media influencer, turned pro boxer, turned pro wrestler. However, Logan proved to the wrestling world that not only was he capable of doing well in the ring, but he also had the skills to be a main-event caliber Superstar.

At the recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul was set to take on the greatest luchador in professional wrestling history, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Logan went on to defeat the legend, becoming the new United States Champion. Now with his title in tow, Logan is ready for all challengers. A feud with AJ Styles would likely be an instant classic. This could be the type of match that has the potential of main eventing a major premium event.

#1 - The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars in the world.

There have been multiple reports that AJ Styles wants to have a feud with Cody Rhodes. These two WWE Superstars have a lot in common, most notably their former affiliation with The Bullet Club. AJ and Cody are both proven leaders, as well as winners.

Both Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles are probably nearing the end of their respective careers. With that said, they both still have a lot left in the tank, but it's safe to say they are likely looking forward to an eventual life after wrestling. Cody and AJ are still competing at a high level, and are still two of the top stars on the roster, but it would be nice to see a storyline sooner, rather than later.

Who would you like to see AJ Styles face before retiring? Sound off in the comments section below.

