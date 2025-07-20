4 WWE SmackDown Superstars whom Paul Heyman could scout and replace Seth Rollins with

A major stable has developed in WWE since WrestleMania. Seth Rollins now leads the group, with Paul Heyman first aligning with The Visionary at The Show Of Shows. Heyman shockingly betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk.During the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, Bron Breakker shocked the world by assaulting Roman Reigns and joining the group. Not too long after, Bronson Reed returned to television and also aligned with the faction. The stable is dominant, to say the least.Unfortunately, things went awry recently. Seth Rollins battled LA Knight during the most recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary suffered a leg injury during the bout and hasn't appeared since. It is expected that Seth will miss action for quite a while.With that being said, there is a chance that Paul Heyman will recruit someone to replace Seth. While most names on RAW are unlikely thanks to the vast majority of the roster becoming enemies of the group, the Hall of Famer could recruit from SmackDown. This article will look at four stars from the blue brand who could be recruited to replace Seth.Below are four WWE SmackDown Superstars whom Paul Heyman could scout and replace Seth Rollins with.#4. Montez Ford could finally go soloThe Street Profits are one of the most popular tag teams in all of pro wrestling. The team is made up of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. As a duo, they've held the WWE Tag Team Titles, RAW Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Tag Team Titles, NXT Tag Team Titles, and Evolve Tag Team Titles.For a long time, WWE fans have believed that Montez Ford could and should go solo. There is a belief that he can break out as a singles star, but for now, this has not yet happened. That could change thanks to Paul Heyman, however.The Oracle could see the untapped potential in Montez and recruit him. This could then lead to Ford becoming a top heel on Monday Night RAW. This would also save fans from a proper Street Profits split in case the company decides to reunite the duo down the line. Dawkins can instead focus on his solo career on SmackDown.#3. Jacob Fatu replacing Seth Rollins would be fascinatingJacob Fatu is a dangerous performer. Even before joining WWE, he held numerous titles. Since debuting in the promotion, The Samoan Werewolf has held both the United States Championship and tag team gold.Currently, Fatu is going to war with The MFT. Solo Sikoa leads the group and recently captured the United States Title from Jacob at WWE Night of Champions. The faction also features Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.Given that Paul Heyman and Jacob Fatu were together briefly in The New Bloodline, there is an obvious connection there. Jacob might be intrigued about leading a stable in the company for the first time, as opposed to having to listen to Solo's directions or go solo.#2. Drew McIntyre is already a top heelDrew McIntyre is one of WWE's top stars. He is a multi-time world champion, a former tag team champion, and a former NXT Champion. McIntyre has also won the Royal Rumble and even the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.The Scottish Psychopath has a disappointing match for WWE SummerSlam. He will be teaming up with Logan Paul to take on country musician Jellyroll and Randy Orton.To wash away the less-than-ideal booking, Drew could shockingly become the leader of Paul Heyman's group. This could then set up a feud between The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior once Seth heals up and is ready to return.#1. Carmelo Hayes could be elevated to the next level in WWECarmelo Hayes is an incredible pro wrestler on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Prior to being called up last year, Melo managed to win both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship while on the developmental brand.The A-Champion has been lost in the shuffle on WWE SmackDown. He won the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but once The Miz left television, so did Melo. He returned on SmackDown this past weekend, but ultimately lost to Damian Priest by disqualification.Carmelo Hayes is far too good to be lost in the shuffle, especially in the middle of the card. Paul Heyman could, and should, recruit Hayes to replace Seth Rollins and finally push Melo up the card.