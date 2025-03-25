4 WWE stables who could implode before WrestleMania

Several factions within WWE could be on the verge of an implosion ahead of WrestleMania 41. The company is currently on the road to WrestleMania 41, and the biggest show of the year will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next month.

Ad

Many stars decide to join a faction to further their career but often choose to leave to become a singles star again. The shelf-life of a faction in the promotion isn't too long as there are many egos involved, and most of the time, they implode due to issues between stablemates.

Listed below are four factions that could break up ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. The New Bloodline could split before WWE WrestleMania

SmackDown - Source: Getty

After Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year, he went on hiatus from the company for several months. Solo Sikoa took over as the leader of The Bloodline and kicked Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman out of the group.

Ad

Trending

Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga joined the faction, and they appeared poised for dominance on SmackDown. However, Sikoa failed to become champion, and Jacob Fatu has seemingly lost faith in his leader. Sikoa and Fatu are rumored to square off at WWE WrestleMania 41, suggesting that their issues could lead to the faction breaking up in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

#3. The Usos / OG Bloodline could break up

Roman Reigns reunited with The Usos to battle Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline last year in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The Usos reunited once again this past Monday night on RAW to defeat A-Town Down Under.

Ad

Jey Uso had an embarrassing botch during last night's show, and Jimmy Uso stood up for his brother. Jimmy Uso slapped Gunther across the face backstage and will be facing The Ring General next week on WWE RAW.

Jimmy Uso may potentially pull off an upset victory over the World Heavyweight Champion, and it could lead to Main Event Jey becoming jealous. Another potential scenario would be that Jey Uso fails to rescue his brother from an attack by Gunther next week on the red brand, leading to The Usos having issues with each other.

Ad

#2. American Made could be on the verge of an implosion

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Chad Gable used to be the leader of Alpha Academy on RAW but has departed the faction since turning heel. He is now at the helm of American Made, alongside The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. The faction has not been successful in the slightest since being formed, and Gable has become obsessed with facing luchadors on the red brand.

Ad

The veteran seemingly competed as El Grande Americano last night on RAW and defeated Dragon Lee after removing his mask during the match. The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile may not be getting the leadership they were expecting from Gable and may decide to betray the 39-year-old ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Judgment Day may finally come to an end

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

The Judgment Day has been a very popular faction on WWE RAW for years, but there have been glaring issues with the faction as of late. Finn Balor believes he is the leader of the group, and was adamantly against adding a new member. However, Dominik Mysterio still attempted to recruit Penta, and it backfired last night on the red brand.

Ad

Penta attacked Mysterio instead of joining The Judgment Day, but Finn Balor showed up to make the save. Balor seemingly blamed Mysterio for his loss to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and claimed that his stablemate was a snake. While last night's episode of WWE RAW went off the air with The Judgment Day standing tall in the ring, both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are rumored to be in a four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If that rumor proves to be true, it could lead to the end of The Judgment Day, as both Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio likely want to win the title for themselves. This would cause Carlito, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez to decide which one of their stablemates they are in support of, and the group would become fractured as a result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE