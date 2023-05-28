4 WWE stars' attires at Night of Champions and what it represented

WWE Superstars are considered superheroes in their own capacities. They also ensure that they incorporate some look or the other in their wrestling gear and styles.

Additionally, WWE stars like Sami Zayn and Mustafa Ali paid homage to their roots and Saudi Arabia. The two men competed in highly-anticipating matches that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus took the opportunity to avenge the rivalry which reached the brim in previous weeks. However, things got out of hand when Zoey Stark disrupted the match in Stratus's favor.

Below is a list of a few looks WWE stars wore at Night of Champions and what they represented:

#4. Mustafa Ali donned a headgear before his match

Naveed Khan @NaveedOfficial_ Mustafa Ali wore a keffiyeh & Sami Zayn wore a thobe for their entrance.



They represented Islam beautifully at Night of Champions. Mustafa Ali wore a keffiyeh & Sami Zayn wore a thobe for their entrance.They represented Islam beautifully at Night of Champions. https://t.co/kqO8UaUPYA

Mustafa Ali competed against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The former RETRIBUTION leader put up quite the battle. However, The Ring General's strength and dominance overruled as he continued his reign.

When Mustafa Ali made his entrance, he wore a Keffiyeh, a head gear mostly worn in the Middle East. It is cited to symbolize sovereignty. The gesture was marveled by fans who took to social media calling out admiration for the 37-year-old.

#3. Trish Stratus reflected on the time she main-evented RAW as WWE Women's Champion

Trish Stratus went up against Becky Lynch at Night of Champions. Both women vowed to take each other down in the hellacious battle. With some assistance from Zoey Stark, who hid under the ring, Stratus won the match.

Stratus donned a black jumpsuit with pink stripes on the sides, paying homage to a match in 2004. During an edition of RAW that year, Lita and Trish Stratus were the first women to main event the red brand.

The two Hall of Famers had quite the rivalry brewing back then, which led to Stratus putting the Women's Championship on the line.

The match is considered a monumental moment in both of their careers. Lita won the bout to make her a two-time Women's Champion. Even at WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus wore an outfit similar to her former WWE run.

#2. Sami Zayn paid homage to Saudi Arabia

Alanoud @Alanoudstar9



#NightOfChampions What a beautiful moment for sami zayn , warms my heart .. What a beautiful moment for sami zayn , warms my heart ..✨#NightOfChampions https://t.co/iYa1x12zyJ

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were in the main event at Night of Champions against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The two Canadian stars put their tag team titles on the line and retained.

Zayn paid tribute to his roots and donned a thobe for his entrance. Most men in the Middle East wear the ankle-length robe.

The tag team champion even addressed the crowd in Arabic before the match started. While Paul Heyman introduced The Tribal Chief, the former Bloodline member stepped up with his own introduction in Arabic.

#1. Becky Lynch's wrestling gear inspired by the Kill Bill movie

Becky Lynch is no stranger to adding hints of film, game, and comic characters to her wrestling gear. This time, The Man wore a yellow pantsuit inspired by Uma Thurman's character Bride/Black Mamba of the popular movie Kill Bill.

The multi-time women's champion failed to defeat Trish Stratus, who had Zoey Stark in her corner. The 29-year-old pounced on Becky Lynch from under the ring, hitting her with Z-360. Lynch suffered a nose injury and was busted open.

Two new champions were crowned at Night of Champions - Asuka won the RAW Women's title, ending Bianca Belair's impressive 415+ day streak, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins won the new World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the new titleholders.

