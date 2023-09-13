4 WWE stars who became Grand Slam Champions in 2023

Only a few superstars could call themselves champions in WWE, let alone a Grand Slam Champion. These stars won every championship in the Stamford-based promotion in their respective divisions. Interestingly, some of the promotion's top stars only managed to achieve this title this year.

This list will explore the four superstars who became Grand Slam Champions in WWE this year.

#4. Becky Lynch recently won the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch is one of the most accomplished women in wrestling history. She has simultaneously held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, been one of the first women to headline WrestleMania, and captured the Tag Team titles with Hall of Famer Lita.

The only gold still missing from The Man's impressive resume is the NXT Women's Championship. On the September 12, 2023, episode of the third brand, she finally crossed this out by defeating Tiffany Stratton.

#3. Finn Balor's recent win at WWE Payback made him a Grand Slam Champion

Finn Balor found early success outside WWE as Fergal Devitt, especially with his association with Bullet Club in NJPW. This success followed him in NXT, where he became one of the brand's most notable champions.

His run in the main roster has been filled with ups and downs, especially after he relinquished the Universal Championship due to a shoulder injury. However, he picked up the highs of his career after capturing the Tag Team Championship with Damian Priest at Payback. This marked the final title the 42-year-old needed to become a Grand Slam Champion.

#2. Kevin Owens became a Grand Slam Champion with his best friend

Kevin Owens is a WWE Superstar who mainly wrestled as a singles competitor, which resulted in success. He captured the Intercontinental Championship in 2015, the Universal title in 2016, and the United States title in 2017. The only thing missing was the Tag Team Championship, which he won with best friend Sami Zayn.

At WrestleMania 39, Sami-KO defeated The Usos to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The duo was well-loved by the crowd but was recently defeated by Damian and Finn at Payback.

#1. Rhea Ripley is not just any Grand Slam Champion

Aside from Finn Balor, another member of The Judgment Day who has reached impressive success is Rhea Ripley. Interestingly, she is not simply just a Grand Slam Champion.

Rhea Ripley officially became the Grand Slam Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship, now the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator is the fastest WWE star to complete a grand slam, at only 1,200 days between December 2019 and April 2023. She is the youngest grand slam at only 26 and the only Grand Slam Champion to also capture the NXT UK Women's title.

