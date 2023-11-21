4 WWE stars who can be announced as Mr. Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series has always been an exciting and must-see annual show. It is one of the five main Premium Live Events of the Stamford-based promotion, and while many have claimed to be Mr. WrestleMania, nobody has yet claimed to be Mr. Survivor Series.

For this list, we will look at some of the candidates.

#4. The Undertaker has always been tied with WWE Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

There have been many debuts during the Survivor Series event, but the biggest one is possibly The Undertaker's. The Hall of Famer was already well-known before joining the company in 1990, but it was during that year's event that solidified him as The Deadman.

The Deadman also has the most victories in the event at 13 and only lost to five matches. He defeated Hulk Hogan to capture his first World Championship in Survivor Series 1991, just a year after his debut.

After spending an iconic 30 years in the company, he officially ended his career at the 2020 Survivor Series event. He was joined by the likes of nWo, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and more.

#3. The Rock has had a historic moment at WWE Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

The Rock and The Undertaker have similar accomplishments not only in their careers but also in the Survivor Series events. They are multi-time champions, reached mainstream popularity, and also debuted at Survivor Series.

Dwayne Johnson is in the third spot for the most wins in the event at 8 and only lost twice. His win record ties with Kane and former WWE stars Big Show and Dolph Ziggler. The Great One also won his first World Championship in the event just two years after debuting by defeating Mankind.

The Brahma Bull's last appearance on the show was in 2011 when he teamed up with former rival John Cena against Awesome Truth.

#2. Randy Savage has an impressive record at Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

Randy Savage is also one of the wrestling legends who has had an impressive and memorable career. However, he also played an important part in the inaugural WWE Survivor Series event.

Randy Savage took part in the inaugural event in 1987 and led his team to victory. The very first Survivor Series elimination match was composed of Savage teaming with Jake Roberts, Ricky Steamboat, Brutus Beefcake, and Jim Duggan vs Honky Tonk Man, Hercules, Danny Davis, Ron Bass, and Harley Race.

Macho Man went on to have a perfect 5-0 record at the event. After securing a victory in the inaugural 5-on-5 elimination match, he also won in 1988, 1989, and 1993.

#1. Randy Orton is the most likely candidate to become Mr. Survivor Series

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is arguably the most successful star that has competed in WWE Survivor Series. Although he doesn't have the most victories, debuted in the event, or won his first title during the event, he has solidified himself as a vital member during the traditional tag team matches.

Randy Orton has one of the rare records of being the sole survivor of his time three times consecutively. He became the sole survivor for his team in 2003, 2004, and also in 2005. He led his team to victory in the 2008, 2009, and 2016 edition.

Since The Viper is still quite active in the ring, other records and wins may take place under his care. It's no doubt that Randy Orton could easily be called Mr. Survivor Series given his rumored return this year at the event.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.