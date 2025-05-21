4 WWE stars who can become 4th member of Seth Rollins’ stable at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe when he aligned with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker to form one of RAW’s most dangerous alliances. Heyman’s brain, Bron’s massive brawn, and Seth’s vision for the future have already shaken up the RAW roster. Their recent attacks on CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso weren’t random but were a message to the rest of the locker room.

Ad

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rollins and Breakker are set for a high-stakes tag battle against Punk and Zayn, with Heyman pulling the strings from ringside. But with Jey Uso also involved in the feud, and a potential addition of Roman Reigns as well, one piece might still be missing.

Seth Rollins could add a fourth member to the faction. Whether it’s someone with a score to settle, a personal connection, or a storyline twist waiting to unfold, the possibilities are huge.

Ad

Trending

Here are a few superstars who could complete Rollins’ new-era stable.

#4. Bronson Reed

Ad

Bronson Reed has a personal score to settle and Seth Rollins might be the only man who understands the fire behind it. While Reed has been off WWE TV for months now, his WarGames history with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, both of whom were part of the OG Bloodline team then, is the reason for his absence. The big man also has issues with Seth Rollins from the past but might keep them aside for the time being.

Ad

A surprise return at Saturday Night’s Main Event would surely have massive repercussions for the tag match, especially if he levels Zayn in a brutal post-match ambush. With the right motivation and Heyman’s backing, Reed could re-emerge as the enforcer of the group and prove to be the monster they need to quell any challenge.

#3. Seth Rollins' wife Becky Lynch

With Becky Lynch turning heel recently, all eyes are on what The Man does next, and joining her husband might just be the power move that changes the industry. Rollins and Becky forming a power couple under Heyman’s strategy would flip the RAW women’s division on its head.

Ad

Becky could lay the groundwork for domination, recruiting, or mentoring other female talent while aligning her goals with Seth’s new empire. With the women’s title picture wide open, Becky stepping into this faction brings star power, strategy, and a brutal edge. A potential alliance with her husband would undoubtedly cause the WWE Universe to sit up and take notice.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's trust in Jey Uso and CM Punk might be his biggest blind spot and the perfect opening for a heel turn. If Zayn were to snap, especially after feeling like the third wheel in their alliance, aligning with Seth Rollins would be a massive shock.

Ad

Zayn’s underdog rise always ends with betrayal, but this time, he could be the one who could make the switch. Turning on Punk and Jey at Saturday Night’s Main Event would break millions of hearts and reshape RAW’s dynamic. Zayn under Heyman’s influence, with Rollins and Breakker by his side, would end up again being part of one of the most dangerous factions in history, after his time as the Honorary Uce.

Ad

#1. Logan Paul

Ad

Logan Paul’s obsession with taking down Jey Uso is well-documented now. He has tried sneak attacks, verbal jabs, and even tried dragging Jey into social media chaos, and might want to step up further now. Paul could potentially join Seth Rollins’ stable to garner the attention of fans.

Logan Paul joining this stable turns the feud into a full-blown six-man war. A shocking alliance at Saturday Night’s Main Event might set up a monster faction vs. fan-favorites feud over the summer.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the feud and the members involved next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More