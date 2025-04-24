Female WWE star to join Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman? It's NOT Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman are the newest group formed in WWE, and many theorize that Becky Lynch can join them down the road. However, another rising female superstar can also be part of the stable.
Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 to align with Seth Rollins. In this week's RAW, a lot more happened after it was revealed that Bron Breakker was also working alongside them after attacking The Best in the World and The Tribal Chief. Many are suggesting that Becky Lynch can be added to the group as she also turned heel on the same episode, and she is married to The Visionary. However, Breakker's real-life partner and current NXT star Izzi Dame can also fit the stable.
The new group of Paul Heyman is heavily compared to Triple H's Evolution group in the past, and one element the RAW team is missing is a rising star. With this in mind, the name coming from NXT would make sense. Izzi Dame has a lot of potential, but she isn't exactly at the top of the brand's division yet. Due to this, the Hall of Famer can recruit her and promise to accelerate her career.
While this will certainly be an interesting choice, it should be noted that nothing is confirmed yet. The Stamford-based promotion may also want to further develop Izzi Dame on NXT before appearing on the main roster to ensure she is ready inside the ring, but also how to work a crowd.
Why does former WWE star think Becky Lynch aligning with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman is dumb?
Many fans and professionals are interested in seeing an alliance between Becky Lynch and the new Paul Heyman Guys. However, former WWE star Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), it should be for the right reasons.
Nic shared on X/Twitter that Becky Lynch aligning with Seth Rollins and the rest of the group is predictable and lame if the reason is simply because they are married. Nemeth stated that WWE should build an actual connection and feud between them first if they were to align.
"Or predictable and lame. If they were to unite at some point down the line and story wise they are forced to work together? That’s great. But just throwing them together bc we know “outside the show” that they’re married is dumb."
It will be interesting to see what is next for Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman on RAW.