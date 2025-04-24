Female WWE star to join Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman? It's NOT Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman are the newest group formed in WWE, and many theorize that Becky Lynch can join them down the road. However, another rising female superstar can also be part of the stable.

Ad

Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 to align with Seth Rollins. In this week's RAW, a lot more happened after it was revealed that Bron Breakker was also working alongside them after attacking The Best in the World and The Tribal Chief. Many are suggesting that Becky Lynch can be added to the group as she also turned heel on the same episode, and she is married to The Visionary. However, Breakker's real-life partner and current NXT star Izzi Dame can also fit the stable.

Ad

Trending

The new group of Paul Heyman is heavily compared to Triple H's Evolution group in the past, and one element the RAW team is missing is a rising star. With this in mind, the name coming from NXT would make sense. Izzi Dame has a lot of potential, but she isn't exactly at the top of the brand's division yet. Due to this, the Hall of Famer can recruit her and promise to accelerate her career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this will certainly be an interesting choice, it should be noted that nothing is confirmed yet. The Stamford-based promotion may also want to further develop Izzi Dame on NXT before appearing on the main roster to ensure she is ready inside the ring, but also how to work a crowd.

Why does former WWE star think Becky Lynch aligning with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman is dumb?

Many fans and professionals are interested in seeing an alliance between Becky Lynch and the new Paul Heyman Guys. However, former WWE star Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), it should be for the right reasons.

Ad

Nic shared on X/Twitter that Becky Lynch aligning with Seth Rollins and the rest of the group is predictable and lame if the reason is simply because they are married. Nemeth stated that WWE should build an actual connection and feud between them first if they were to align.

"Or predictable and lame. If they were to unite at some point down the line and story wise they are forced to work together? That’s great. But just throwing them together bc we know “outside the show” that they’re married is dumb."

Ad

It will be interesting to see what is next for Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More