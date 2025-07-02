4 WWE stars who can join Seth Rollins' faction at Saturday Night's Main Event

Seth Rollins is set to face LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rollins and his group have been a thorn in Knight's side, as well as other WWE Superstars such as CM Punk.

The Visionary's two behemoths, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, could get outnumbered due to their past actions. Punk wasn't the only one they had attacked, with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Penta all wanting to get a piece of 'The Trifecta of Terror.'

With the possibility of getting outnumbered, Paul Heyman could work his magic and convince another WWE star to join them. Here a four possible new additions to the yet-to-be-named group led by Rollins.

#4. Karrion Kross teased joining Seth Rollins' group a few months ago

The end game for Karrion Kross remains unclear amid his WWE contract status. But if he were to join Seth Rollins' group, that's a signal that he would be with the company for longer, given the investment in the story of Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Kross teased about joining Rollins at the end of April when a fan suggested it. He also uploaded a vignette on his Instagram account featuring The Visionary, seemingly implying that he predicted the formation of the group.

#3. Sami Zayn's heel turn has been teased

While Sami Zayn has always been a fantastic babyface, seeds of a potential heel turn have been planted since he returned on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Zayn was eyeing Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship, and there was an eerie feeling that he could have attacked his friend.

It didn't happen, but Karrion Kross' constant nagging could lead to him finally giving in on his desire to become World Champion. He can achieve that if he turns to the dark side, which is possibly joining Seth Rollins' group. Some fans pointed out Paul Heyman's "Plan B" heading into SNME, with Zayn as a realistic option.

#2. Ricky Starks is reportedly an option to join Seth Rollins' group

According to Cory Hays of "BodySlam.net," WWE is discussing the possibility of adding more members to Seth Rollins' group. Former AEW and current NXT stars Ricky Starks and Ethan Page were mentioned as options.

Starks is currently working as a babyface, but he has been a heel before in AEW. He can be cocky and brash if needed, which should give Rollins' group more dynamic since Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are powerhouses.

#1. Ethan Page was also mentioned as a potential new member

The same can be said for Ethan Page, who is possibly doing some of the best work of his career in NXT. All Ego is the current NXT North American Champion and has embraced his personality.

With Seth Rollins using The Rock's "Bring It" taunt at Night of Champions, the link to The Final Boss was back again. Rock gave Page the ultimate rub during his appearance on NXT, putting a connection and layer to the story with The Visionary and his group.

