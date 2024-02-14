4 WWE stars CM Punk can main event WrestleMania 41 against

CM Punk was one of the WWE Superstars fans were looking forward to for WrestleMania 40, but he unfortunately suffered a tricep injury during this year's Royal Rumble match. As a result, he would need months to recover and will miss this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Although The Second City Saint couldn't join this year's Showcase of the Immortals, he could have a promising journey for next year's event. Since he is one of the main stars of the company, it's only fitting that he will share the ring with somebody just as iconic.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars CM Punk could main event WrestleMania 41 with.

#4. CM Punk has unfinished business with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Straight Edge star has clashed with several superstars, legends, and Hall of Famers in his initial WWE run. One of them is Stone Cold Steve Austin. A match between them was teased, but it never came to fruition. However, circumstances have changed since then.

Stone Cold came out from retirement in 2022 to have an exciting match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 Night 1. This was unexpected for several fans, as he initially retired at only 38 years old in 2003 due to several injuries. However, he performed well and, fortunately, walked out healthy. Due to this, it's theorized that he could return for another match.

When Steve was asked about a potential match with CM Punk, the Hall of Famer liked the idea as they were friends. Both men are known to be amazing promo cutters, and their on-screen history would fuel an entertaining match.

#3. CM Punk and Seth Rollins were gearing up for a heated WrestleMania 40 storyline

Seth Rollins has expressed his dislike over CM Punk even before the latter returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series. Due to their real-life heat, the eventual clash between the two was something fans looked forward to.

Just as Rollins and Punk were seemingly heading to finally main event WrestleMania, the latter injured his tricep, hence canceling their rumored match. Despite Punk's absence, the excitement over their potential match still excites fans, and they are still hoping to see them at next year's 'Mania.

#2. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have had similar journies before their second run in WWE

One of the most notable similarities Cody Rhodes and Punk had was where they spent their time before returning to WWE: AEW. While Punk was a regular star in the company, Rhodes worked double duties by being a wrestler and co-executive Vice President. Despite this, they didn't have a feud in All Elite Wrestling.

Since Punk and Cody's return to WWE, they have exchanged words on-screen and teased a match. Both men were the final two of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, and this could be where their story began. Rhodes is still occupied with his feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in general, and he may have a wider schedule for next year's WrestleMania.

#1. CM Punk and Roman Reigns previously did not see eye-to-eye

Another superstar Punk had some real-life heat with when he left WWE was Roman Reigns. Both men criticized each other after Punk's release in 2014 and his eventual AEW run. Although they haven't shared the ring after Punk's return, they have already acknowledged each other one way or the other.

After Punk's return, it was reported that he would feud with Roman Reigns after clashing with Seth Rollins. Due to their history and being two of WWE's top guys, it's no wonder that a match between the two is likely to happen, and fans are excited to see it.