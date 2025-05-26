4 WWE stars CM Punk and Sami Zayn could recruit on RAW

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker battled CM Punk and Sami Zayn at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins were able to pick up the pinfall victory after a major WWE star returned.

Bronson Reed interfered in the match and attacked CM Punk outside the ring. Reed then hit The Second City Saint with a Tsunami Splash following the match. Punk and Zayn will likely need to recruit another star to battle Rollins' powerful faction on WWE RAW.

Listed below are four stars that CM Punk and Sami Zayn could recruit to help them battle the faction.

#4. CM Punk and Sami Zayn could recruit AJ Styles on WWE RAW

AJ Styles is currently involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The veteran was defeated by Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 after refusing to use the brass knuckles provided by Karrion Kross.

CM Punk recently made it known that he wanted to compete against AJ Styles before he retires from in-ring competition. The two stars could agree to work together against Seth Rollins' faction and eventually square off in a singles match down the line. Styles remains one of the best in-ring workers in the business and would be a major help to Punk and Zayn if he decided to join them.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov has not been in action since September 2024 and is out with a major injury. Dragunov suffered a torn ACL during a WWE Live Event match against Gunther last year but could be ready to return to the ring soon.

Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov have a history, and the 31-year-old could join CM Punk and Sami Zayn on RAW. The Mad Dragon failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Breakker last year but could return on RAW to team up with Punk and Zayn.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso defeated Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. John Cena interfered in the match, but Cody Rhodes returned to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion. Main Event Jey will be teaming up with The American Nightmare to battle John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7.

Uso is also scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW. While The Yeet Master has a lot on his plate, he has issues with Seth Rollins as well.

The Visionary came close to capturing the title from Uso on the May 5 episode of the red brand after Bron Breakker interfered in the match. However, CM Punk showed up with a steel chair and caused the match to end via disqualification, and Uso retained the title.

Jey Uso could return the favor to CM Punk by agreeing to help him battle Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Sami Zayn was once known as The Honorary Uce in The Bloodline, so the World Heavyweight Champion would likely not have an issue teaming up with his former stablemate once again.

#1. Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer hit both stars with low blows and helped Rollins capitalize to win the match.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns tried to get revenge on the following episode of WWE RAW, but Bron Breakker showed up to even the odds. Breakker leveled Reigns with a Spear through the barricade, and The Tribal Chief has not been seen since.

Punk and Zayn could cut a promo tonight requesting that Roman Reigns return to help them battle Rollins' faction. Rollins stole Heyman from Reigns, and the 40-year-old likely won't need much convincing to agree to team up with Punk and Zayn in the weeks ahead.

