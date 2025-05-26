5 reasons Roman Reigns will return to WWE RAW tonight

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE television since he was taken out by Seth Rollins and his new powerhouse ally, Bron Breakker, on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

And now, with Money in the Bank approaching and major storylines heating up, rumors suggest that Roman Reigns could finally return. And that could happen as early as tonight’s RAW.

Here are five reasons why Roman Reigns will return to WWE on tonight’s RAW.

#5. Roman Reigns could even the numbers for CM Punk and Sami Zayn

Since being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, Reigns has been missing in action. But with what happened at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, things might be changing. At SNME, Bronson Reed made a shocking return and attacked CM Punk, revealing himself as the latest member of Rollins’ dangerous heel faction.

Roman Reigns evens out the numbers by joining forces with Zayn and Punk? [Image Credits: wwe.com]

With Reed joining Rollins & Co., Punk and Sami Zayn are clearly outnumbered. This could be the perfect time for Reigns to return and stand beside them. That would create a huge moment on RAW and shake things up ahead of Money in the Bank.

#4. A Six-Man Tag Team Match could be set for Money in the Bank 2025

Even though Reigns hasn’t been advertised for RAW, WWE is known for surprises. With Rollins and his group likely to attack Zayn or Punk tonight, especially with Sami Zayn scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat MITB qualifier match, the timing couldn’t be better for Reigns to make a big save.

The Head of the Table could return, rescue Punk and Zayn, and announce he wants to take down The Visionary’s squad. This would lead to a blockbuster Six-Man Tag Team Match at Money in the Bank 2025.

#3. WWE could be setting up Reigns vs. Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have one of the longest and deepest-running rivalries in WWE history. From their time together in The Shield to multiple betrayals and high-stakes matches, their story isn’t over yet. Rollins has recently been causing chaos, attacking stars like Punk, Zayn, and even Jey Uso, all while teaming up with Bron Breakker and now Bronson Reed.

With Reigns possibly returning tonight, we could see the beginning of another chapter in his feud with Rollins — one that might lead to a massive one-on-one showdown at SummerSlam 2025. Reigns could confront Seth, cut a fiery promo, and make it clear that he’s coming for The Visionary once and for all.

#2. Reigns has unfinished business with Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed just made his return at SNME 39 and shocked everyone by aligning with Rollins and Paul Heyman. But before his injury, Reed tried to take out Reigns at Survivor Series WarGames 2024 with a brutal Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage. Reed ended up seriously injuring his ankle in the process, which took him out of action for months.

Bronson Reed attempts a Tsunami Splash. [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Now that he’s back and has joined Rollins' faction, Roman Reigns might return tonight to settle that score. He could want payback for Reed trying to end his career, and this could be the moment to strike.

#1. Paul Heyman betrayed him, and Reigns needs to confront him

The biggest reason for Reigns to return tonight is simple: Paul Heyman’s betrayal. At WrestleMania 41, Heyman turned his back on both Reigns and Punk to join forces with Seth Rollins. While Punk has had chances to express his anger on TV, Reigns has not been seen much since that shocking night.

Heyman was more than just a manager to Reigns, he was his Wiseman, his closest ally. That betrayal would cut deep. The Tribal Chief could make his dramatic return tonight by confronting Heyman live on RAW, finally addressing the betrayal and sending a clear message to Rollins and his faction.

With so many angles heating up and Money in the Bank around the corner, tonight’s RAW might just be the night for the Original Tribal Chief to return.

