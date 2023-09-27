4 WWE stars who credit Paul Heyman for influencing their careers

Paul Heyman is one of the most efficient WWE personalities today. His advocacy for Roman Reigns elevated his position and status in the industry. However, before his association with The Tribal Chief, the wrestling fraternity was familiar with his contributions to uplifting many notable names.

Since his tenure on ECW, Paul Heyman knew how to pick and choose talent. He is responsible and influential in the push for many talents, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Eddie Guerrero, and Rob Van Dam, to name a few.

Below is a list of current and former WWE talents who credited the 58-year-old for their wrestling careers:

#4. Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega signed with WWE in 2017 despite having a couple of sporadic appearances in 2013. A couple of years later, she was drafted to RAW along with Andrade El Idolo and soon competed for the WWE Women's Championship. She was released in 2020.

Nearly eight months later, she returned to WWE as an active singles competitor and won the Queen's Crown Tournament in 2021. Since then, Vega showcased her in-ring skills and capabilities, which she credits to Paul Heyman.

The 32-year-old has often been vocal about the Wise Man's influence on her wrestling career and how her husband, Malakai Black, would also approach him for guidance.

#3. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior is, without a doubt, one of the top names of the company, let alone the industry. His initial run with the Stamford-based company witnessed some hurdles he overcame to become the star he is.

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar clashed in the main event of Night 2 with the WWE Championship on the line. Given that Paul Heyman was The Beast's advocate, he dealt with the Scottish Warrior on screen and even exchanged words.

Backstage, the WWE personality had nothing but praise for the 38-year-old. Additionally, Brock Lesnar even questioned McIntyre's association with 3MB, given his in-ring skills and capabilities.

#2.Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley feuded with Brock Lesnar, who had Paul Heyman as his right-hand man. Their rivalry took another height, given both WWE stars' impeccable taste for asserting dominance in matches.

The All Mighty and the Special Counsel share a friendship beyond the WWE years. The two worked together when Lashley was on Extreme Championship Wrestling for a couple of years since 2006. He has cited Paul Heyman as his go-to person for advice on his wrestling career

Bobby Lashley is currently associated with The Street Profits on SmackDown. They hit a bumpy road last week when the former tag team champions lost to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a tag team match.

#1. Kevin Owens

KO and the Special Counsel butted heads on-screen. This was owing to Owens attempting to get his friend Sami Zayn to snap out of The Bloodline frenzy. In real life, The Prizefighter looks up to Heyman in reverence and even approaches him for advice on a few occasions.

One instance was when KO was omitted from WrestleMania 35 at the last minute when the Wise Man advised him. Most of the time, Kevin Owens has cited that he would get into heavily engaging conversations with the WWE Manager about all things wrestling for hours on end.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.