4 WWE stars who could eliminate CM Punk from Royal Rumble match this year

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here. The massive premium live event will be streaming on Peacock and elsewhere on Saturday, February 1, beginning at 6 PM EST. The show will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Four thrilling matches have been announced for the show, including two title bouts. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will clash in a Ladder Match and DIY will battle Motor City Machine Guns in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match.

In addition to those two bouts, there will be two Royal Rumble Matches. Both are looking stacked, but the Men's Royal Rumble Match, in particular, features some of the biggest names in the industry. One notable star involved is CM Punk.

Trending

While CM Punk has made it clear he intends to dump everyone out of the bout and win the entire thing, the opposite could be true too. Punk could be thrown over the top rope and eliminated. The big question is who might do it? This article will take a look at a handful of stars who could eliminate Punk from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Below are four WWE stars who could eliminate CM Punk from the Royal Rumble match this year.

#4. Drew McIntyre could get sweet revenge

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars in WWE today. He is a powerhouse with explosive strikes and a high ring IQ. He unfortunately also has a bad attitude that leads to Drew lashing out at various stars of World Wrestling Entertainment in extremely violent ways.

The Scottish Psychopath and CM Punk are far from strangers to each other. When it comes to the aforementioned violence, little can compare to the Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood where both Punk and McIntyre brutalized each other. It was a brutal feud-ender, yet their issues still linger.

Drew lost that match to Punk and it no doubt eats away at him. In the Men's Royal Rumble Match, McIntyre could get a small sample of revenge by eliminating Punk and ending his WrestleMania dreams for a second year in a row. First, it was an injury, but this time, it could be elimination.

#3. Seth Rollins could accomplish his goal

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is another fantastic WWE star. He started on the main roster over a decade ago as a member of The Shield. In the time since then, The Visionary has managed to become one of the top names in the industry.

Just like with Drew McIntyre, The Visionary is no stranger to CM Punk. The two have had a heated rivalry for a while that culminated with an epic main event on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately for Seth, Punk once again stood tall.

Frustrated by his defeat, Seth has made it his mission to make sure The Voice of The Voiceless does not win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He wants to crush Punk's dream of main eventing WrestleMania and he might do exactly that if he tosses The Second City Saint out of the ring.

#2. Penta could shock the world

Expand Tweet

Penta is the newest sensation in WWE. Prior to joining the company, he was a star in AAA, Lucha Underground, TNA Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. He is now 2-0 in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The talented luchador revealed he would be taking part in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match during a segment on WWE RAW. He confronted Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, which could also lead to a future feud.

In the meantime, Penta could continue his dominance in World Wrestling Entertainment. He might not win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but he could make waves by eliminating CM Punk. It would be a huge rub.

#1. Roman Reigns could eliminate CM Punk at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is arguably the top star in WWE and pro wrestling today. He is a part-timer, but whenever he arrives, everybody takes notice. He is called The Needle Mover for good reason, after all.

The Tribal Chief and CM Punk have a tense relationship. Both men are close with Paul Heyman and there appears to be a push and pull of sorts between them. Both stars want to be on top and have Heyman by their side.

While Heyman is a point of contention, the Men's Royal Rumble Match is bigger than that to Roman Reigns. He needs to win it to go and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Title. As a result, he will have no issues tossing Punk over the top rope if it means getting himself into the main event of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback