4 WWE stars who could face John Cena at Backlash

WWE Backlash will follow WrestleMania 41 as the next premium live event in WWE's schedule. Now, Triple H has confirmed John Cena’s appearance on the show.

John made history on Sunday when he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Greatest of All Time did what he promised to do and won his 17th world title in the process.

The post-event press conference saw John Cena refuse to answer any questions. However, Triple H confirmed during the conference that the new champion will be there at Backlash on May 10, 2025.

Several superstars will be hoping to get their hands on the new Undisputed WWE Champion at the PLE. Who will become the first challenger to the Last Real Champion’s title?

Check out the four WWE stars who could face John Cena at WWE Backlash.

#4. Solo Sikoa has a big win to boast about

Remember the time when Solo Sikoa was working with Roman Reigns and was seen as a big deal? He had wins over some of the biggest names in the industry to boast about.

Sikoa is currently getting overshadowed by the man he brought into his Bloodline last year, Jacob Fatu. The Samaon Werewolf won the United States Championship from LA Knight on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Sikoa could show up on SmackDown to boast about the big win he has over John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. It is arguably Solo Sikoa’s biggest win of all time.

After Fatu’s win at ‘Mania, Solo Sikoa could look to get into the world title race again. He could confront the Last Real Champion on Friday and use the Crown Jewel win as the base for the rivalry heading into Backlash.

#3. LA Knight will be missing his United States Championship

Fresh off a United States Championship run, LA Knight will be hoping to achieve something bigger going ahead on SmackDown. The Megastar lost to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, and he will have something in mind ahead of the next PLE.

LA Knight could confront John Cena on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. As arguably the biggest babyface on the roster after Cody Rhodes, it would be great to see The Megastar have a mic battle with The Greatest of All Time.

A match between the two men at Backlash would be good for fans. It will help elevate Knight to the next level and show what he is capable of against the best in the business.

#2. Drew McIntyre could get his big match at WWE Backlash

Drew McIntyre scored a big win over Damian Priest on Sunday. The Sin City Street Fight delivered in spades and showed just how lethal McIntyre can be in the ring.

Many WWE fans think that The Scottish Warrior deserves a lot more than he has been getting in the past several months. Triple H could push him into the main event picture after his win at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre could come out to challenge John Cena to a match at Backlash. Both men are playing heel characters, and fans could get behind The Scottish Warrior to help him slowly turn babyface after a lengthy run as a villain.

#1. Cody Rhodes could be looking for revenge from John Cena at Backlash

John Cena cheated his way to a win over Cody Rhodes. However, a win is a win, and Cena is now a record 17-time world champion.

The American Nightmare could take a lengthy break from the ring after his loss and his stellar year-long run with the title. On the other hand, Triple H could give him his rematch at Backlash.

WWE fans could see Cody come out on SmackDown to demand a clean fight against The Greatest of All Time. Their match could be booked for the upcoming PLE, where Cena could win by cheating once again.

