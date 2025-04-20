4 WWE stars who could be the first challenger for the new World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

At WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One, Jey Uso defeated Gunther and emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion. The YEET Master put The Ring General in a sleeper hold position, resulting in the Imperium Leader tapping out and suffering a title loss at The Showcase of the Immortals.
However, with the Samoan star now the new World Heavyweight Champion, he will soon face his first challenger on WWE RAW. In this article, we will discuss four stars who could be the first challengers for Jey Uso.
#4. Gunther might seek a rematch against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
The next Premium Live Event of WWE following WrestleMania is Backlash 2025. Usually, fans have seen that the card for Backlash PLE features multiple rematches from The Show of Shows. Therefore, it's likely that The Ring General might seek a rematch against Jey Uso and ultimately emerge as his first challenger for the World Championship.
The Imperium Leader could claim that Jey was the better man at 'Mania, but still doesn't deserve that title reign. Hence, he could cash in his rematch clause and challenge Jey Uso for a World title rematch.
#3. AJ Styles might emerge as the first challenger for Jey Uso
AJ Styles is set to clash against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. If The Phenomenal One manages to defeat The Maverick, he will indeed gain momentum on his side. This increases the chances that Styles might confront Jey Uso and emerge as the first challenger for The YEET Master's World title reign.
We have already seen that Styles hasn't been engaged in a World title feud for a long time. However, the Samoan star's title victory at 'Mania seems like a fitting opportunity to bring back the veteran into a World title feud.
#2. CM Punk could begin his chase for the World Heavyweight Championship
CM Punk is set to lock horns with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday. Regardless of the match result, it's likely that post-Mania, The Voice of the Voiceless will begin his pursuit of the World title on RAW.
This scenario could unfold when The Best in the World confronts Jey and congratulates him on his first World title reign. Later, Punk may declare his intention to become World Champion again and eventually challenge The YEET Master.
#1. Seth Rollins might be coming for another World title reign on WWE RAW
Seth Rollins is anticipated to begin a new association with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. So, if the scenario holds or Seth emerges as the winner of the Triple Threat match, it's likely that The Visionary might chase another World title reign.
The Visionary may confront the Samoan Twin on WWE RAW after 'Mania and ultimately challenge him for a World title match.