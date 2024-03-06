4 WWE stars who could be left out of the WrestleMania 40 match card

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to be one of the biggest wrestling events in the year and possibly even in the company's history. The current stars included in the card are just some of the Stamford-based promotion's biggest, and more could be added soon. However, some of its biggest stars may still be set to miss it.

As of this writing, four matches are confirmed for the event. For Night 1, it's IYO Sky vs. Bayley for the Women's Championship, while Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World title. On Night 2, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Although matches without the titles could be added later on, the spots are filling up.

This list will look at four WWE stars who could miss WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7, 2024, in Philadelphia.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez doesn't have a set storyline

Raquel Rodriguez returned to WWE programming after two months of absence after being diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome. She has since returned to in-ring action and even competed at the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber and some RAW matches. However, it was revealed that her condition had caused her some problems before her match in Perth, Australia.

While she has been active in the ring, Raquel is not involved in any storylines heading into WrestleMania, unlike some of the other stars in the division, like Liv Morgan and Nia Jax. If this continues in the following weeks, fans may miss out on seeing Rodriguez performing at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura has not been that active in WWE lately

Much like Raquel Rodriguez, Shinsuke Nakamura isn't placed on a stable storyline after finishing his feud with Cody Rhodes. Although he will be part of the gauntlet match for the Intercontinental Championship next week to determine Gunther's challenger at 'Mania, another star could take his spot.

Among the competitors for the Gauntlet match is Sami Zayn, who has been gaining sympathy from fans for his endless efforts in trying to earn a spot at WrestleMania XL. Next week's match could see him finally getting the spot he has been working for but for Shinsuke's opportunity to be gone.

#2. and #1. The Viking Raider's missing member could cost them a spot at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Viking Raiders are currently just functioning as a duo at the moment due to Erik's injury. While they have been facing Alpha Academy for a while and have been quite consistent on RAW, that may not be enough to see them at WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Like last year, WWE could feature a showcase match for the tag team division. This could include the likes of Alpha Academy, but not for Ivar due to his partner's absence. The same could be said for Valhalla, who also hasn't exchanged in any Wrestlemania storylines as a singles star.

