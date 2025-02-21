4 WWE stars who could lose their push if The Rock declares himself for WrestleMania 41

WWE fans are stunned after major news emerged in the last few hours. A major superstar is set to appear on what was already a packed edition of Friday Night SmackDown, causing social media to explode.

The Rock announced that he will be appearing on SmackDown later tonight. To further drive home that this is legitimate, World Wrestling Entertainment issued a statement, which also included a Triple H quote hyping up The Final Boss' arrival.

Many believe that The Rock's SmackDown appearance will mean more in the long term. More specifically, it is believed by some fans that he'll be setting up a major WrestleMania match.

While this is amazing news for fans, not everyone will be as happy. The Rock showing up means big names could potentially lose their push at various levels. This article will take a look at four stars who will either outright lose their push or have their plans changed dramatically if The Rock declares himself for the big show.

Below are four WWE stars who could lose their push if The Rock declares himself for WrestleMania 41.

#4. CM Punk could miss out on another WrestleMania main event

CM Punk has had one major goal in WWE for a long time. The former multi-time world champion has made it clear that he wants to main event WrestleMania. In fact, it is the biggest goal for most superstars.

For Punk, however, this is particularly significant, as he has yet to do it. Despite having major matches at WWE's biggest event of the year, he has never competed in the last match of the night. He could have done so last year, but an injury got in the way.

Many assume The Second City Saint will somehow be in a main event match this year, possibly against Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. However, if The Rock declares himself for 'Mania, that will be a WrestleMania main event off the table. In fact, The Rock could face either Cody or Roman, which might leave Punk without a clear storyline.

#3. John Cena might not face Cody Rhodes as some predict

John Cena's time in WWE is unfortunately coming to an end. The Face That Runs The Place is on his retirement tour this year, with his last match expected to take place in December. After that, he will no longer compete.

Many believe that Cena's last-ever WrestleMania will be a big one. Fans have speculated that John might face Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, that could now change.

Just like with Punk, The Cenation Leader might miss out on a major match because of The Rock. Although Cena doesn't need another WrestleMania main event, it would be a major blow if he loses out on a big title match in what is intended to be his final WrestleMania.

#2. Drew McIntyre could be lost in the shuffle at WWE WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre is one of the most complex characters in WWE. He regularly complains and whines about his issues with management and various figures. The interesting thing is that he isn't typically entirely wrong, but he goes too far with his complaining.

The Scottish Warrior's match at WWE WrestleMania 41 has been a subject of debate among fans and insiders alike. Initially, there was a belief that McIntyre would face Damian Priest. However, those plans seemingly shifted and it was then assumed he could face Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

Once again, The Rock could disrupt those plans. For example, if Drew and Roman were going to go one-on-one, that match could be thrown out now in favor of The Final Boss. This might force Drew to go back to wrestling Damian.

#1. Solo Sikoa could be out of a major WrestleMania match

Solo Sikoa had an incredible year following WWE WrestleMania 40. He took over The Bloodline and went on to have a main event level feud with Cody Rhodes. He even faced Roman Reigns over the Ula Fala on the January 6 edition of RAW.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania, many assumed this would be where Solo finally gets a major singles match. Like many others, there’s speculation that he could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. Some also think he could be involved in some Bloodline-related match.

If The Rock returns for WrestleMania, however, Solo might be out of luck. Instead of competing at the Show Of Shows, he could once again be an enforcer or be on the show via interference instead of a singles match. This might be the biggest lost push possible if The Final Boss is indeed set for the big event.

