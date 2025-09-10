4 WWE stars who need to leave SmackDown

Sami Zayn is the latest WWE star to move to SmackDown. After LA Knight and Roman Reigns quietly engaged in feuds on RAW, someone else needed to go the other way.Jimmy Uso emerged on RAW to back up his brother, Jey, against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Without an official draft this year, booking has become repetitive and predictable.To shake things up and provide newer, exciting storylines, several stars must switch brands. The next four WWE stars must leave SmackDown.#4. Michin's veteran status helps out in NXTMichin has unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's United States title on a few occasions, including a loss to Giulia last week. Even though she hasn't been able to ascend the ladder, Michin is still an important member of the roster.Her work is clean and seamless, and she works well with any opponent. The problem is that she has trouble connecting regularly with the fans. To grasp a potential character, Michin should head to NXT.She had a good feud with Jaida Parker and would be a great teacher to many women still learning on the job. The HBIC could even capture the Women's North American title to help prop up future stars.#3. WWE uses Andrade inconsistently on SmackDownWhenever he competes on SmackDown, Andrade wows the audience. Whether in singles contests or tag team action alongside Rey Fenix, El Idolo has little issue with performing in the ring.Due to the presence of veterans like Randy Orton and the Miz and the dominance of the MFTs on programming, many talented stars miss out. Andrade could go back to NXT for a spell or move to RAW.He could team with Dragon Lee or Penta or turn heel. Andrade is too talented to be on the show one week only to disappear for the next few shows. That inconsistent booking makes it hard for fans to completely invest in him.#2. DIY is part of a crowded SmackDown tag team division View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis has already happened with DIY heading to NXT for the &quot;Homecoming&quot; event next week. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a battle of four former NXT Champions.With so many talented duos on SmackDown, some will miss out each week. DIY joins the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Legado Del Fantasma, and the Wyatt Sicks.This doesn't even take the MFTs or Pretty Deadly into consideration. The blue brand can afford to lose DIY to RAW, which needs some newer squads in the tag division. Even staying in NXT would greatly help its tag team ranks.#1. Nia Jax desperately needs new materialThe only thing Nia Jax has done over the last year is go after the WWE Women's Championship. She lost it in January to Tiffany Stratton's cash-in, but doesn't do anything other than pursue the belt.Jax has already lost four times to Stratton and once to Rhea Ripley this year. As Jade Cargill was jockeying for another shot after losing cleanly at SummerSlam, The Annihilator stuck her nose in the title scene yet again.Officials need to come up with different angles for Jax or ship her to RAW or NXT. When stars only go after gold and continually lose, it makes them seem one-dimensional. This happened with Charlotte Flair for most of her career, but her partnership with Alexa Bliss has been some of The Queen's best work.