4 WWE stars with whom Roman Reigns could re-form the Bloodline upon return

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief was in the main event of Night One of the Show of Shows, where he was defeated by Seth Rollins in a triple threat match, leaving the world stunned. On the following Monday night, Reigns was taken down by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins, which led to him getting written off TV.

Since then, fans have been wondering why the former Undisputed WWE Champion has not returned to the squared circle. However, a heartwarming new update has given the WWE Universe an answer. Reigns reportedly welcomed his sixth child to the world recently, which could be the reason for his absence over the past few months.

Reigns is seemingly back on track to make his return to the company very soon. However, the Tribal Chief will need some backup after Rollins and his faction have grown to become one of the most dominant groups in recent memory. The best way for Reigns ot return is to re-form the Bloodline to go against Rollins and his faction.

While all other stars are seemingly out of the picture, let’s check out a few names Roman Reigns could re-form the Bloodline with on RAW.

#4. Lance Anoa’i

WWE NXT star Lance Anoa’i has garnered a lot of attention in the company lately, with his incredible performances captivating fans. The star could be brought to the main roster early as a partner to Roman Reigns in the Bloodline.

Reigns and Anoa’i, as two dominant superstars, would be a great team to take on Rollins and his faction on the red brand. Further, the Tribal Chief could bring one more name to his side to get a six-man tag team match booked for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. Jacob Fatu

Former United States Champion Jacob Fatu has been engaged in a massive feud with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline lately. The Samoan Werewolf ended up losing his title to Sikoa after Hikuleo made his debut and Tonga Loa marked his return at Night of Champions.

Fatu could now team up with the Original Tribal Chief, taking some time off from his feud with Sikoa, to take on Seth Rollins and his faction. Further, after the duo is done with the rivalry, they could turn their attention to Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline on SmackDown, beginning an incredible storyline.

#2. Roman Reigns’ Right Hand Man - Jey Uso

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso has lost his track since losing the World title to Gunther on RAW a few weeks ago. The YEET Master competed in the King of the Ring tournament but ended up losing the semi-finals to Cody Rhodes.

With no rivalries currently in place for the star, Jey could align with his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, against Mr. Money in the Bank and his crew, to re-form the Bloodline and make headlines all around the world.

#1. Sami Zayn

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is already involved in the feud with Seth Rollins and his faction on the red brand. With Roman Reigns possibly returning in the same story, Zayn aligning with Reigns would fit perfectly in the current narrative.

Zayn's reunion with Jey Uso and the Tribal Chief would be the best way to advance the story and draw the attention of the WWE Universe. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the story next.

