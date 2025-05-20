4 WWE stars who could return at Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is all set to host the 39th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. The TV special has a stacked lineup, featuring some of the biggest names, like Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and more.
The show will emanate from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Things are bound to get chaotic, as the show may see some prominent absent stars making their return.
In this listicle, we will look at four WWE superstars who may make a comeback at SNME XXXIX this weekend:
#4. Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been absent from television since getting laid out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. The OTC has reportedly taken some time off and is expected to return before Money in the Bank 2025.
Last week, in a backstage segment, Seth Rollins told Bron Breakker that CM Punk and Sami Zayn must be thinking they were ahead of him, but they are unaware of what he had in store for the babyfaces, hinting at potentially adding a new member to his group.
However, to counter Rollins’ master plan, Roman Reigns could make a surprise return this Saturday and help Zayn and Punk beat Paul Heyman’s group in the tag team match.
#3. Cody Rhodes
The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Fans are anticipating the return of the 39-year-old star.
There was significant hype for Cody Rhodes’ comeback ahead of last week's SmackDown, as he had been officially advertised for the show. However, that didn't happen. That said, The American Nightmare may return at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend and cost Cena the non-title bout against R-Truth, reigniting his feud with The Last Real Champion.
#2. Randy Orton
Former WWE Champion Randy Orton had a tough outing at Backlash 2025 in front of his hometown, St. Louis, as he failed to beat his archrival, John Cena, in their “One Last Time” bout. While the match was a back-and-forth affair, R-Truth’s interference changed the course of the contest, as The Last Real Champion secured the win after resorting to underhanded tricks.
Orton hasn’t been seen on television since the PLE. However, in a shocking twist, The Viper could return at SNME and attack both John Cena and R-Truth, ending the bout in a no contest.
#1. Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed was riding a massive wave of success in WWE last year before he sustained a scary injury at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. Reed emerged as Solo Sikoa’s secret soldier for the Men's WarGames bout between the new and the OG Bloodline.
Though the bout was an instant classic, some superstars paid a massive price, especially Reed, who broke his talus bone after performing a Tsunami off the top of the cage.
Recently, The Aus-zilla has been teasing his WWE return on social media. Notably, Reed shares a close bond with Paul Heyman. The Australian superstar could return at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend and attack CM Punk and Sami Zayn, revealing himself as the newest member of the faction.