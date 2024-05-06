WWE and Hollywood have enjoyed a unique relationship over the years as several superstars have moonlighted under the stars in Tinseltown, and there have been a few stars venture from the big screen into the squared circle as well, but the biggest name to share the spotlight in both worlds is The Rock.

The past year has been a huge year for WWE fans and superstars. The industry is at one of the highest levels that we have seen in many years and one of the reasons why is because of the contributions from The Great One.

The Final Boss delivered a stellar performance with The Bloodline, but that's not the only impressive storyline he has been featured in. Here is our list of four of The Rock's storylines that are better than his Hollywood films.

#4. By Any Means Necessary: The Nation of Domination dominates The Attitude Era

We are the Nation...of DOMINATION!

During his run in the late '90s, The Rock was growing tired of the fan-friendly babyface persona known as "Rocky Maivia" and he started looking for a new avenue. Upon returning to action following an injury he sustained in 1997, The Great One let wrestling fans know he had enough of their support. This would be when he turned heel and aligned himself with The Nation of Domination.

During the Attitude Era, WWE was looking for ways to push the envelope, so to speak. The storylines were becoming more edgy as the company transitioned to a product more suitable for mature audiences. One of the angles they created was a stable that embodied the "black power" agenda, which was what The Nation of Domination pushed.

Led by Farooq, The Nation of Domination marched to the ring and dominated anyone who challenged the authority the stable had acquired. There were quite a few members during the span of this storyline, which included The Rock joining and taking over the leadership role in 1998.

#3. The Rock and John Cena give the WWE Universe a "Once in a Lifetime" showdown at WrestleMania 28

Two of WWE's all-time greats collide!

The Rock and John Cena have similar WWE journeys as they both became mega-stars in and out of the ring. Their in-ring story peaked when The People's Champion accepted Cena's challenge to face off in a massive showdown at WrestleMania 28.

Dubbed "Once in a Lifetime," WrestleMania 28 lived up to all the hype as Cena and The Rock collided after a solid year of buildup and changing verbal jabs. The entire card was legendary, with multiple dream matches taking place. But the night capped off with a battle between The Great One and The Champ that lasted a half hour with the Attitude era legend landing The People's Elbow on Cena, followed by an electrifying Rock Bottom to secure the win.

#2. The Bloodline Saga: The Final Boss makes wrestling cool again

The Rock electrifies the WWE Universe during the Bloodline Saga!

We have been witnessing a change of the guard, so to speak, in recent weeks when it comes to The Bloodline. It seems Solo Sikoa is transitioning into the leadership role as Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have joined the stable.

With Paul Heyman still serving as 'The Wiseman,' The Bloodline may have a different look, but they are still as dangerous as ever.

The past few months have been centered around The Rock and his role as 'The Final Boss.' When he aligned himself with Roman Reigns and joined The Bloodline, the storyline took a turn for the better for the WWE Universe.

The Rock shocked the world with some of his actions on RAW and SmackDown, but he certainly delivered on his promise to "make wrestling cool again."

#1. ICON vs. ICON: The Rock and Hulkamania collide at WrestleMania X8

The Rock and Hulk Hogan collided at WrestleMania 18.

The nWo invaded WWE in 2002, which led to one of the greatest WrestleMania payoffs of all time at 'Mania X8. In the weeks leading up to The Show of Shows, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were at war with The nWo. While Austin was preparing for a collision with 'The Bad Guy' Scott Hall, The Great One was heading for a historical bout against Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

St. Patty's Day 2002 was a historical day that the WWE Universe will never forget. On this day, WrestleMania emanated from Toronto's SkyDome in an event that featured multiple future Hall of Famers.

Several matches could've been billed as the main event, but The Rock and Hollywood Hulk Hogan came through in an encounter that will forever be remembered as one of the greatest WrestleMania matches ever. The story wrote itself as a classic tale of good versus evil, but in the end, it became a hero versus hero.