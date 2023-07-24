Seth Rollins is not only one of the greatest champions of his era but also one of the most selfless top guys to ever grace the business. Despite his willingness to put over others and further the business, the World Heavyweight Champion has had his fair share of run-ins with other wrestlers, resulting in some nuclear backstage heat.

The wrestling business is one of the most ego-infested industries in the world. Beyond kayfabe, former friends can turn into archnemeses in the most hard-hitting ways imaginable.

Here are four WWE Superstars who had backstage heat with Seth Rollins.

#4. Matt Riddle

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have had a storied rivalry

Throughout 2021, Matt Riddle was a thorn in the flesh of Seth Rollins. For weeks on end and across multiple premium live events, the two would engage in a bitter war of words and intense combat. Little did we know the two were at odds backstage too.

Riddle’s wife, Lisa, made a distasteful comment about Becky Lynch’s weight, something The Man didn’t take kindly to. As a result, Rollins would side with his wife, and the spat ensued.

“I know my significant other said something about Becky that they did not like and I also did not like or agree with," said Riddle. "Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is." (via TalkSPORT)

The two would go on to have one of the best-running feuds in the post-COVID era. Perhaps real-life tension was exactly what they needed to make their rivalry so authentic and raw.

#3. Ric Flair

Ric Flair is a 16-time world champion

If it has not become obvious by now, Seth Rollins loves his wife very much. He takes her side over anyone, even a two-time Hall of Famer in Ric Flair.

It is well documented that Becky Lynch and the Nature Boy have been going back and forth over “The Man” trademark, a mantra that became popular with Lynch’s rise to fame. However, it was originally coined by the 74-year-old.

Flair would detail the extent to which Rollins had taken his wife’s side in an interview on Busted Open Radio:

“He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife but I don’t really care. He ain’t me [Flair laughed]. I can say that. He’s good but he ain’t me. I got no problem with saying that. He walked right by me at an autograph session. I thought you gotta be kidding me. Because of you and Becky [Lynch] and this ‘Man’ trademark, you’re gonna ignore me, pal?” (via TJWrestling.net)

This year, we’ve seen Becky Lynch return to her “The Man” gimmick, but it remains to be seen whether these old wounds have been healed.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes main-evented WrestleMania 39

There’s nothing worse than feeling underappreciated and watching new recruits surpass you. Last year, The Visionary believed that the returning Cody Rhodes skipped the queue and went straight into the main event of WrestleMania before him – this after Seth Rollins had already put him over three times.

In a heartfelt interview with Ariel Helwani, Rollins made his feelings clear about going 0-3 vs. The American Nightmare:

"Again, feeling like I was being used to catapult somebody else into a position I felt like I deserved. So that was kind of demoralizing, but that is just more of a chip on my shoulder."

This animosity resulted in the two almost coming to blows backstage, as Cody Rhodes revealed:

“For example, who is going to headline WrestleMania. This year, being Roman Reigns and myself, it doesn’t garner a lot of friends. Seth Rollins is the closest I’ve ever had to backstage turning into a fistfight in front of all of our peers and upper management.”

Seth Rollins also confirmed the incident in a separate interview:

“When tempers flare, tempers flare. There is a little truth to that, but I can't get into too many details.” (via ESPN)

Professional jealousy has led to these two not being the best of friends, but from a fan perspective, it has given us fascinating TV as the two fight it out to be the face of Monday Night RAW.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the face of WWE

Although debuting together back in 2012, the two Shield brethren’s careers have taken different trajectories. Roman Reigns has gone on to be the face of the company, superseding all expectations of him. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has become a reliable main event star who can be trusted to carry the company with his work rate.

Both have done well for themselves, but there seems to be a bit of professional animosity there. Our current World Heavyweight Champion has used every opportunity possible to take a shot at his former Shield brother.

In a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani, the 37-year-old expressed that he felt the powers that be had never felt comfortable with “putting the ball in his hands” as he’s been playing second fiddle to Reigns since their debut.

Rollins seems to resent his former brother for his position and part-time schedule, and that resentment has been noted by the Tribal Chief:

“They can say what they want. Seth (Rollins), any of them. Seth would take my deal, he would take my dates. He’d love to get my money but it’s not for him.” (via BT Sport)

More recently, Seth Rollins would go on record again to take another swipe at Reigns:

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship."

Regardless of their storied history, success can often bring out emotions that can put a strain on the tightest of brotherhoods. Hopefully, all this underlying tension can result in a main event caliber match in 2024.

